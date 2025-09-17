ModernGhana logo
NCCE, Fidelity Bank Ghana launch Climate Action Awareness Campaign in Ho Municipality

Climate Ho NCCE Director Rev. Adzika interacting with Community members
WED, 17 SEP 2025
Ho NCCE Director Rev. Adzika interacting with Community members

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and Fidelity Bank Ghana have embarked on a climate action awareness campaign in the Ho Municipality to educate residents on the dangers of climate change and the importance of environmental sustainability.

The campaign aims to combat the negative effects of climate change by promoting attitudinal change among citizens. Rev. Vincent Adzika, Ho Municipal Director of NCCE, emphasized that plastic pollution is a significant contributor to climate change and that citizens must take responsibility for managing plastic waste.

Rev. Adzika noted that plastics contribute to global warming through greenhouse gas emissions during manufacture and disposal. He added that poor sanitation practices and the uncontrollability of plastic waste in cities have led to outbreaks of diseases such as Typhoid Fever, Malaria, and Cholera.

The campaign is aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 13, 14, and 15, which emphasize the need for climate action, life below water, and life on land. Rev. Adzika stressed that achieving these goals requires attitudinal change among citizens.

The campaign has engaged with the Ho-Dome and Ziave Dzogbe communities, where traditional leaders have emphasized the importance of sanitation and environmental sustainability. Togbui Dede III, Dutor of Ho-Dome, cautioned his subjects against downplaying the risks associated with inadequate sanitation.

Torgbui Afari IV of Ziave Dzogbe has called on the Ho Municipal Assembly to improve the hygiene of the Ho Central Market and address the issue of people with mental disorders living in the market area.

The campaign is an ongoing sponsored project by Fidelity Bank Ghana in selected districts in five regions. Activities include civic fest celebrations, clean-up exercises, radio and community engagements, and competitions among basic schools.

The campaign aims to promote environmental sustainability and encourage citizens to take responsibility for managing plastic waste and maintaining sanitation.

The partnership between NCCE and Fidelity Bank Ghana demonstrates the importance of collaboration in promoting environmental sustainability and addressing the challenges of climate change.

The campaign is expected to have a significant impact on the Ho Municipality, promoting environmental sustainability and encouraging citizens to take action against climate change.

Evans Attah Akangla
Evans Attah Akangla

Volta Region, CorrespondentPage: evans-attah-akangla

