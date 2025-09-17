Husbands can go to court to compel wives for maintenance, financial support — Appeal Court Judge

Appeal Court Judge, Justice Alexander Osei Tutu

Contrary to widely held perceptions, husbands in Ghana also have the right to petition a court of competent jurisdiction for maintenance, including financial support from their wives.

Under the Matrimonial Causes Act, 1971 (Act 367), the court may grant such orders where necessary.

Appeal Court Judge, Justice Alexander Osei Tutu, has urged wives to support their husbands financially, especially in times of old age, sickness, incapacitation, or other challenges.

He further explained that children can also petition the court to compel mothers to take responsibility for their neglected children, including paying school fees and providing money for upkeep.

"It's not only women who can seek redress in court. Husbands too can go to court if they think they are not treated well in their homes. ...they can petition against their wives for maintenance," he disclosed.

Justice Osei Tutu, an Assemblies of God (AG) member, made these remarks at a capacity workshop for AG leaders and members at Sokoban in Kumasi. He added that in divorce cases, the court has the power to order either spouse to pay alimony or enforce property settlements.

The Christian judge also reminded believers that marriage is a divine gift that should be viewed as a lifelong commitment built on love and mutual respect, citing scripture to support his point.

"God views marriage as a sacred institution. While divorce is not God's ideal plan, it is acknowledged as a reality due to human sin and brokenness (Matthew 19:8, Malachi 2:16)", His Lordship Osei Tutu admonished Christians to eschew divorce.

He expressed concern over the rising number of divorce cases among Christian marriages in the country.