ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 17 Sep 2025 Headlines

Husbands can go to court to compel wives for maintenance, financial support — Appeal Court Judge

Appeal Court Judge, Justice Alexander Osei TutuAppeal Court Judge, Justice Alexander Osei Tutu

Contrary to widely held perceptions, husbands in Ghana also have the right to petition a court of competent jurisdiction for maintenance, including financial support from their wives.

Under the Matrimonial Causes Act, 1971 (Act 367), the court may grant such orders where necessary.

Appeal Court Judge, Justice Alexander Osei Tutu, has urged wives to support their husbands financially, especially in times of old age, sickness, incapacitation, or other challenges.

He further explained that children can also petition the court to compel mothers to take responsibility for their neglected children, including paying school fees and providing money for upkeep.

"It's not only women who can seek redress in court. Husbands too can go to court if they think they are not treated well in their homes. ...they can petition against their wives for maintenance," he disclosed.

Justice Osei Tutu, an Assemblies of God (AG) member, made these remarks at a capacity workshop for AG leaders and members at Sokoban in Kumasi. He added that in divorce cases, the court has the power to order either spouse to pay alimony or enforce property settlements.

The Christian judge also reminded believers that marriage is a divine gift that should be viewed as a lifelong commitment built on love and mutual respect, citing scripture to support his point.

"God views marriage as a sacred institution. While divorce is not God's ideal plan, it is acknowledged as a reality due to human sin and brokenness (Matthew 19:8, Malachi 2:16)", His Lordship Osei Tutu admonished Christians to eschew divorce.

He expressed concern over the rising number of divorce cases among Christian marriages in the country.

Kwabena Danso-Dapaah
Kwabena Danso-Dapaah

News ReporterPage: kwabena-danso-dapaah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

43 minutes ago

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Monday, September 22 declared public holiday in observance of Founder’s Day

43 minutes ago

Nkwanta North residents depend on contaminated water amidst typhoid outbreak Nkwanta North residents depend on contaminated water amidst typhoid outbreak 

56 minutes ago

Ken Ohene Agyapong Lawyers, doctors, accountants, others endorse Ken Agyapong for NPP flagbearershi...

2 hours ago

Appeal Court Judge, Justice Alexander Osei Tutu Husbands can go to court to compel wives for maintenance, financial support — A...

2 hours ago

Minister for Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe Metro Mass and STC to receive new buses, government intervention — Transport Min...

2 hours ago

KNUST to close on September 18 in line with directive on Asantehemaa’s burial KNUST to close on September 18 in line with directive on Asantehemaa’s burial

4 hours ago

Sept 17: Cedi trades at GHS12.21 per $1 on interbank, GHS12.73 on forex market Sept 17: Cedi trades at GHS12.21 per $1 on interbank, GHS12.73 on forex market

4 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful and Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum NPP flagbearer race: ‘I’ve paid GHS4.6 million to show I’m capable of winning’ —...

4 hours ago

A Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Alhaji Mohammed Nasiru A lot has been done in the galamsey fight under Mahama — Alhaji Nasiru

4 hours ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, an aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Mahama has no commitment to fight galamsey — Miracles Aboagye

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line