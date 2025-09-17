ModernGhana logo
"The best legacy we can leave for our children is to invest in their education" — Parents told

By Benedict Kweku Nkrumah || Contributor
Education
WED, 17 SEP 2025

The Chief of Gomoa Akropong No. 2 in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region has underscored the economic importance of investing in children’s education, stressing that it is the surest way to eliminate future hardships.

“The best legacy we can leave for our children after we have departed from this world is education, and it will also be beneficial for us at our old age. I therefore encourage parents to ensure that their children attain height in the educational ladder,” Nana Odum Amanfo VI said.

Nana Amanfo, who also serves as the Amankorahene of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, made the remarks during the launch of the Annual Akwambo Festival and the 70th Anniversary celebration scheduled for early January 2026 at Gomoa Akropong No. 2.

He expressed concern about the poor standard of education in the Gomoa Central District, particularly in Gomoa Akropong No. 2, and urged collective effort to reverse the trend.

“It is open secret that education is the key factor for human and infrastructure development and a tool for poverty eradication. Our community would develop when we put every effort to put our children’s education at the helm of affairs. Let’s consider our children’s education above any other priorities for the betterment of our families and generations to come,” he noted.

As part of efforts to promote learning, Nana Odum Amanfo VI disclosed that the ultra-modern community center currently under construction through communal labour and individual levies would house a library and ICT rooms to support students after school sessions.

According to him, the community’s leadership remains committed to building on the foundation laid by their forefathers more than 70 years ago.

“Today, we are appreciating the efforts of our ancestors for their selfless contribution towards the development of Gomoa Akropong No. 2. It therefore behooves us to also contribute our quota towards the same cause. We cannot fail to sustain the peaceful coexistence with each other left for us by our forefathers who fought for the well-being of every citizen of Gomoa Akropong No. 2. I want to use this opportunity to urge all citizens of our dear community both home and abroad to come and support the agenda to raise money for community development,” he stressed.

