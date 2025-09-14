ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sun, 14 Sep 2025 Tragedy

Passenger loses testicle in fatal accident at Twifo Darmang  

  Sun, 14 Sep 2025
Passenger loses testicle in fatal accident at Twifo Darmang

A tragic motor accident that occurred around 18:30 hours of Saturday, at Twifo Darmang in the Twifo-Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region, has claimed one life, causing a passenger to allegedly lose a testicle in the process.

Kofi Agyabeng, a native of Twifo Nyenase and a footballer with the Soccer Academy, unfortunately died on the spot, when his motorcycle collided with a Toyota vehicle with registration number GR-2020-18. T, leading to a crash that left several of its passengers injured, with one reportedly losing a testicle in the process.

The injured victims were rushed to the Twifo Atti Morkwa District Hospital for treatment, while the Twifo Praso Police Service has taken over the case, with investigations currently underway.

Meanwhile, the District Chief Executive has banned the riding of motorcycles at night in the area.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

You cant convince me! – Prof. Kingsley Nyarko declares loyalty to Bawumia "You can't convince me!" – Prof. Kingsley Nyarko declares loyalty to Bawumia

1 hour ago

Passenger loses testicle in fatal accident at Twifo Darmang Passenger loses testicle in fatal accident at Twifo Darmang  

1 hour ago

ORAL: Prosecutions too slow - GFL boss worries ORAL: Prosecutions too slow - GFL boss worries

1 hour ago

33 Nigerian women rescued from brutal trafficking syndicate in Central Region 33 Nigerian women rescued from brutal trafficking syndicate in Central Region

2 hours ago

Photographer denied entry to Catholic Church over Rasta hairstyle Photographer denied entry to Catholic Church over Rasta hairstyle

2 hours ago

Hon. Dzifa, Nana Romeo and Rex Omar "What is Rex Omar and Hon. Dzifa doing, I haven't seen their work" - Nana Romeo ...

3 hours ago

Piesie Esther and Empress Gifty "No gospel musician congratulated me when I won, so it’s not a must for me to co...

3 hours ago

Sista Afia [VIDEO] "I am in love with someone but the person doesn't love me" — Sista Afia ...

3 hours ago

Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka passes away at 76

19 hours ago

Prof. Jane Naana enstooled as Owoabrempong Kru-Kow I Prof. Jane Naana enstooled as Owoabrempong Kru-Kow I

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line