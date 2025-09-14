Passenger loses testicle in fatal accident at Twifo Darmang  

A tragic motor accident that occurred around 18:30 hours of Saturday, at Twifo Darmang in the Twifo-Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region, has claimed one life, causing a passenger to allegedly lose a testicle in the process.

Kofi Agyabeng, a native of Twifo Nyenase and a footballer with the Soccer Academy, unfortunately died on the spot, when his motorcycle collided with a Toyota vehicle with registration number GR-2020-18. T, leading to a crash that left several of its passengers injured, with one reportedly losing a testicle in the process.

The injured victims were rushed to the Twifo Atti Morkwa District Hospital for treatment, while the Twifo Praso Police Service has taken over the case, with investigations currently underway.

Meanwhile, the District Chief Executive has banned the riding of motorcycles at night in the area.

GNA