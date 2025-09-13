ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sat, 13 Sep 2025 Feature Article

WAEC’s Digital Examination Plan: A Bold Step, But Is Ghana Ready?

WAEC’s Digital Examination Plan: A Bold Step, But Is Ghana Ready?

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced its intention to introduce digital examinations for both the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). While the initiative is widely praised as a modern solution to curb examination malpractice, questions remain about Ghana’s preparedness for such a significant shift.

A Step Towards Ending Examination Malpractice

Examination malpractice has long plagued WAEC’s credibility. Leakages of exam papers, impersonation, collusion, and the use of mobile devices during exams have undermined the fairness and integrity of the system. WAEC’s plan to digitize assessments is a direct response to this crisis, with the expectation that technology will provide stronger safeguards, reduce human interference, and enhance efficiency.

The Harsh Realities in Ghana’s Schools

While the proposal is innovative, the realities in Ghana’s educational setting paint a troubling picture:

Inadequate ICT Infrastructure: A significant number of senior high schools still lack fully functional computer laboratories. In some rural schools, a single lab serves over 500 students, often with outdated or non-functional machines.

Unreliable Electricity Supply: Persistent power outages (known locally as “dumsor”) could disrupt examinations, jeopardizing fairness and accessibility.

Limited Internet Connectivity: Rural and deprived areas struggle with poor internet access, yet digital exams rely heavily on stable connectivity.

Teacher and Student Preparedness: Many students and teachers have limited experience with computer-based testing. Without proper training, the transition risks widening the gap between urban and rural schools.

Financial Burden: Equipping every school with the necessary technology, providing regular maintenance, and ensuring nationwide uniformity will require heavy financial investment that the government and WAEC must be ready to shoulder.

Risks of Exacerbating Inequality

Digital examinations may deepen existing inequalities in the education system. Urban schools with better resources will adapt quickly, while rural and deprived schools risk being left behind. The disparity could lead to poor performance among underprivileged students, further entrenching systemic inequities.

Lessons from Other Countries

Globally, countries that have transitioned to digital assessments did so gradually, after years of pilot testing, infrastructural investment, and capacity building. Kenya’s introduction of digital tools in its education system, for example, faced serious setbacks due to infrastructure gaps and inadequate teacher training. Ghana must carefully study such experiences to avoid similar pitfalls.

The Way Forward: Recommendations from CREP

To ensure that digital examinations succeed, the Centre for Research and Education Policy (CREP) proposes the following:

1. Pilot Programs: Begin with selected schools in both urban and rural areas to test the system before nationwide implementation.

2. Infrastructure Development: Government and WAEC must collaborate to provide modern computer labs, stable electricity, and reliable internet connectivity to all schools.

3. Teacher and Student Training: Intensive ICT training should be rolled out nationwide, ensuring both teachers and students are comfortable with digital testing.

4. Maintenance and Security: Strong systems for maintenance, data protection, and cybersecurity must be established to safeguard the credibility of the exams.

5. Equity Measures: Special provisions must be made to support deprived schools, so no student is disadvantaged by the transition.

Conclusion: Ambition vs. Reality

The idea of digital examinations is visionary and necessary in the fight against malpractice. However, in Ghana’s current context, the initiative faces steep challenges that cannot be ignored. Without massive infrastructural investment, proper training, and a phased implementation plan, digital examinations risk becoming another well-intentioned policy that widens inequality instead of solving the problem.

The nation, WAEC, the Ministry of Education, and the Ghana Education Service must confront these realities with urgency, transparency, and commitment. The future of millions of Ghanaian students depends on it.

🔹 Centre for Research and Education Policy (CREP)

Driving evidence-based reforms for Ghana’s education system

By the Centre for Research and Education Policy (CREP)

Mileba Godwin Kwame
Mileba Godwin Kwame, © 2025

Educational Psychologist | Educational Consultant | Youth Activist | Public Service Leadership and Governance| Science and Mathematics Tutor| Research Analyst| Law Enthusiast. More As an experienced Educational Psychologist, He is passionate about fostering learning environments that support the cognitive, social, and emotional development of students. With a strong background in psychology and education, he specialize in assessing learning difficulties, designing effective intervention strategies, and collaborating with educators and parents to enhance student outcomes.

He holds a degree and a Master's degree in Educational Psychology from the University of Cape Coast, Ghana. Additionally, He earned a diploma in Psychology and Foundations of Education from the same university. Beyond his formal psychology training, he has a certificate in Public Service Leadership and Governance from Presbyterian University, Ghana, which has enhanced his ability to lead and implement effective educational policies.

In addition to his role as an educational psychologist, he teaches science and mathematics at both senior and junior high levels. This dual role provides him with a unique perspective on student learning and classroom dynamics, allowing him to apply psychological principles directly to my teaching practice.

Throughout his career, he has worked in diverse educational settings, including public schools, private institutions, and specialized learning centers. His expertise encompasses:

- Conducting comprehensive psychological assessments to identify learning difficulties and developmental challenges.
- Developing and implementing individualized education plans (IEPs) tailored to each student's unique needs.
- Utilizing evidence-based intervention strategies to support students' academic and behavioral growth.
- Collaborating with educators, parents, and multidisciplinary teams to create inclusive learning environments.
- Providing professional development and training for teachers to enhance their instructional practices and classroom management skills.
- Leading workshops and seminars on topics such as child development, learning disabilities, and effective teaching strategies.

His teaching experience in science and mathematics has equipped him with the skills to engage students in hands-on learning and foster a deep understanding of complex concepts. He believes in creating a stimulating and supportive classroom environment where students feel valued and motivated to succeed.


📧 Connect with him:
Ready to explore how he can contribute to your educational initiatives? Feel free to reach out to him at [email protected]. Let's collaborate to empower the next generation of learners!Column: Mileba Godwin Kwame

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (58)

More

Top Stories

12 hours ago

Gbinyiri clash: Ablakwa arrives in Cte d’Ivoire to secure welfare of displaced Ghanaians Gbinyiri clash: Ablakwa arrives in Côte d’Ivoire to secure welfare of displaced ...

12 hours ago

V/R: Leaking septic tank threatens pupils’ health at Ho schools V/R: Leaking septic tank threatens pupils’ health at Ho schools 

12 hours ago

National Youth Organiser of NPP, Salam Mustapha Abronye arrest: NPP Youth Wing to march against ‘state-sponsored harassment’ by ...

12 hours ago

Abronye DC Arrest: NPP Bono Council of Elders condemns government Abronye DC Arrest: NPP Bono Council of Elders condemns government

12 hours ago

NPP race: Bawumia pledges fair share of appointments for grassroots if elected NPP race: Bawumia pledges fair share of appointments for grassroots if elected

13 hours ago

Nkok Nkitinkiti project: We’re going to build processing plants in different parts of the country – Mahama Nkokɔ Nkitinkiti project: 'We’re going to build processing plants in different p...

13 hours ago

EC reopens nominations for Tamale Central by-election after two candidates withdraw EC reopens nominations for Tamale Central by-election after two candidates withd...

13 hours ago

Nkok Nkitinkiti project: We’ll produce 100% of the chicken we eat in Ghana in 3years — Mahama Nkokɔ Nkitinkiti project: 'We’ll produce 100% of the chicken we eat in Ghana in ...

13 hours ago

I’ll develop this poultry farm into Centre of Excellence – Mahama assures Papao Farms 'I’ll develop this poultry farm into Centre of Excellence' – Mahama assures Papa...

13 hours ago

Abronye’s arrest: Mahama must stop the political antagonism — Twum Barimah Abronye’s arrest: Mahama must stop the political antagonism — Twum Barimah

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line