WAEC’s Digital Examination Plan: A Bold Step, But Is Ghana Ready?

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced its intention to introduce digital examinations for both the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). While the initiative is widely praised as a modern solution to curb examination malpractice, questions remain about Ghana’s preparedness for such a significant shift.

A Step Towards Ending Examination Malpractice

Examination malpractice has long plagued WAEC’s credibility. Leakages of exam papers, impersonation, collusion, and the use of mobile devices during exams have undermined the fairness and integrity of the system. WAEC’s plan to digitize assessments is a direct response to this crisis, with the expectation that technology will provide stronger safeguards, reduce human interference, and enhance efficiency.

The Harsh Realities in Ghana’s Schools

While the proposal is innovative, the realities in Ghana’s educational setting paint a troubling picture:

Inadequate ICT Infrastructure: A significant number of senior high schools still lack fully functional computer laboratories. In some rural schools, a single lab serves over 500 students, often with outdated or non-functional machines.

Unreliable Electricity Supply: Persistent power outages (known locally as “dumsor”) could disrupt examinations, jeopardizing fairness and accessibility.

Limited Internet Connectivity: Rural and deprived areas struggle with poor internet access, yet digital exams rely heavily on stable connectivity.

Teacher and Student Preparedness: Many students and teachers have limited experience with computer-based testing. Without proper training, the transition risks widening the gap between urban and rural schools.

Financial Burden: Equipping every school with the necessary technology, providing regular maintenance, and ensuring nationwide uniformity will require heavy financial investment that the government and WAEC must be ready to shoulder.

Risks of Exacerbating Inequality

Digital examinations may deepen existing inequalities in the education system. Urban schools with better resources will adapt quickly, while rural and deprived schools risk being left behind. The disparity could lead to poor performance among underprivileged students, further entrenching systemic inequities.

Lessons from Other Countries

Globally, countries that have transitioned to digital assessments did so gradually, after years of pilot testing, infrastructural investment, and capacity building. Kenya’s introduction of digital tools in its education system, for example, faced serious setbacks due to infrastructure gaps and inadequate teacher training. Ghana must carefully study such experiences to avoid similar pitfalls.

The Way Forward: Recommendations from CREP

To ensure that digital examinations succeed, the Centre for Research and Education Policy (CREP) proposes the following:

1. Pilot Programs: Begin with selected schools in both urban and rural areas to test the system before nationwide implementation.

2. Infrastructure Development: Government and WAEC must collaborate to provide modern computer labs, stable electricity, and reliable internet connectivity to all schools.

3. Teacher and Student Training: Intensive ICT training should be rolled out nationwide, ensuring both teachers and students are comfortable with digital testing.

4. Maintenance and Security: Strong systems for maintenance, data protection, and cybersecurity must be established to safeguard the credibility of the exams.

5. Equity Measures: Special provisions must be made to support deprived schools, so no student is disadvantaged by the transition.

Conclusion: Ambition vs. Reality

The idea of digital examinations is visionary and necessary in the fight against malpractice. However, in Ghana’s current context, the initiative faces steep challenges that cannot be ignored. Without massive infrastructural investment, proper training, and a phased implementation plan, digital examinations risk becoming another well-intentioned policy that widens inequality instead of solving the problem.

The nation, WAEC, the Ministry of Education, and the Ghana Education Service must confront these realities with urgency, transparency, and commitment. The future of millions of Ghanaian students depends on it.

🔹 Centre for Research and Education Policy (CREP)

Driving evidence-based reforms for Ghana’s education system

By the Centre for Research and Education Policy (CREP)