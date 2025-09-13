ModernGhana logo
When I Met Gifty Oware-Mensah: She Said Women’s Football Needed More Than Goals

Feature Article
SAT, 13 SEP 2025

When I first sat down with Gifty Oware-Mensah, then the Head of Admin and Finance at the National Service Secretariat, the conversation wasn’t about bureaucracy or government finance. It was about a dream — one that would change the trajectory of women’s football in Ghana.

She had invited me to discuss a bold new project: Berry Ladies FC, a women’s football club she was forming with a vision unlike anything the country had seen.

A Club With a Difference

Gifty wasn’t interested in building just another football team. She wanted Berry Ladies to be a home, a lifeline, and a launchpad for underprivileged girls. Her model was simple but revolutionary:

  • House the players — giving them shelter and stability.

  • Feed and nurture them — ensuring they could train without worrying about survival.

  • Provide international pathways — offering players opportunities to play abroad for free, without taking a penny from their contracts.

Her motivation was clear: football should be a tool for empowerment, not exploitation. For too long, talented girls in Ghana had been left behind, with their dreams cut short by poverty, lack of resources, or a system stacked against them. Berry Ladies FC was her way of rewriting that story.

The Digital Transformation Angle

During our discussion, Gifty highlighted something many in Ghanaian football overlook: the power of digital presence. She had followed the work my company, SamBoad Business Group Ltd, and especially our creative arm, SamBoad Media Consult, had done in transforming brands like CocoVanilla Restaurant and the Ghana National Chamber of Pharmacy, making it look like no advertisement was done but they were heard of.

She wanted Berry Ladies to lead the way digitally — not just in Ghana, but in Africa. To her, building a strong online presence wasn’t about vanity; it was about visibility, sponsorship, and storytelling. A women’s football club that understood branding and digital media could break barriers, attract global attention, and prove that Ghanaian women’s football was ready for the big stage.

Football as a Social Project

What impressed me most was that for Gifty, Berry Ladies wasn’t just about winning matches. It was about changing lives. By investing in underprivileged girls, she was investing in education, empowerment, and mobility. Each player was not just a footballer but a future ambassador for Ghana, carrying a story of resilience and opportunity.

Why It Mattered

In a country where women’s football has often been ignored, Berry Ladies FC represented a new way forward. It showed what’s possible when passion meets structure, and when leaders are willing to put players’ welfare above profit.

Meeting Gifty Oware-Mensah reminded me that women’s football in Ghana doesn’t just need supporters; it needs visionaries. And in Berry Ladies, she has created a blueprint that others should study, adopt, and scale.

If Ghana wants to build a football ecosystem that works for everyone, we need more leaders like her — bold enough to challenge the status quo, and determined enough to create systems that give every girl a chance to dream. Her vision for Women's Football was beyond her political career

Samuel Kwame Boadu, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, Accra Sports News

Samuel Kwame Boadu
Samuel Kwame Boadu, © 2025

Entrepreneur | Digital Strategist | Contributor on Business, Health, Sports & Innovation in Ghana. More Samuel Kwame Boadu is a Ghanaian entrepreneur, writer, and digital consultant passionate about creating impactful stories and business solutions. He is the Founder & CEO of SamBoad Business Group Ltd, a dynamic company with subsidiaries in digital marketing, logistics, publishing, and risk management.

Through his publishing arm, SamBoad Publishing, Samuel oversees five fast-growing online news platforms—Accra Sports News, SKB Journal and Accra Street Journal. Collectively, these platforms deliver business insights, health updates, innovation trends, sports news, and in-depth analysis tailored to readers in Ghana and across Africa.

As a writer on Modern Ghana, Samuel brings a consultant’s voice to journalism. His articles are not only informative but also solution-driven, tackling issues such as Ghana’s insurance penetration gap, healthcare access, business growth strategies, sports insights and the digital economy. He has a knack for breaking down complex subjects into clear, relatable insights—earning him recognition as both a storyteller and thought leader.

Beyond publishing, Samuel has worked with top brands in insurance, health, and pharmaceuticals as a digital marketing consultant, helping them craft strategies that merge storytelling with measurable growth.

For Samuel, writing is more than reporting facts—it’s about shaping conversations and driving change. He believes journalism should inform, challenge, and inspire readers to take action, whether in business, career, or personal life.

📌 Follow Samuel Kwame Boadu on Modern Ghana for authoritative editorials, deep dives, and thought-provoking commentary on Ghanaian and African business, health, and innovation landscapes. Follow Samuel Kwame Boadu too on all socials with name Samuel Kwame Boadu or @iamsamboadColumn: Samuel Kwame Boadu

