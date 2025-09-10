Mahama barring pro-NPP stations from ‘strictly by accreditation’ media encounter — Ahiagbah

The National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has criticised the Presidency for restricting access to President John Dramani Mahama’s first presidential media encounter.

He alleged that some media houses aligned with the opposition, such as Asaase Radio and Wontumi Multimedia, have been barred from the event.

In a social media post on Wednesday, September 10, Ahiagbah argued that the Presidency is not the property of the ruling party and should not be limited to its friendly media outlets like Woezor TV.

“What does participation strictly by accreditation mean? I am happy Woezor TV will be there, but why have Asaase, Wontumi, and such been excluded? It’s the President of the Republic of Ghana, not the Republic of NDC,” his post read.

Meanwhile, President Mahama will today, Wednesday, September 10, hold a special media encounter at the Presidency to address key national issues.

The session, scheduled for 8:00 pm, will allow the President to update the nation on his Resetting Ghana Agenda, ongoing projects, and government policies.

It will also provide journalists with the chance to ask questions on matters of national concern.

According to a statement signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Spokesperson to the President and Minister for Government Communications, participation will be strictly by accreditation.