ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GoldBod to donate 5 pickups, GHS5 million to support galamsey fight — Sammy Gyamfi

Headlines Chief Executive Officer of GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi
TUE, 09 SEP 2025
Chief Executive Officer of GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has announced plans to support the country’s renewed efforts to clamp down on illegal small-scale mining, popularly known as galamsey.

Chief Executive Officer of GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi, disclosed that beginning next week, the statutory body will donate five Toyota Hilux pickups and an amount of GHS5 million to the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS).

He said this while speaking at the maiden edition of the Mining and Minerals Convention in Accra on Tuesday, September 9, where he outlined a raft of initiatives by the newly established gold regulatory body.

According to him, the intervention forms part of GoldBod’s broader mandate to ensure responsible mining, protect the environment, and optimize the country’s returns from gold.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I wish to also underscore the commitment of the GoldBod to government’s avowed fight against the illegal mining menace. To this end, the GoldBod will next week, donate five (5) Toyota Hilux pickups and an amount of GHS5 million to support the work of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS),” Mr. Gyamfi said.

He further announced that from November this year, GoldBod will finance the reclamation of 1,000 hectares of destroyed forest reserves, as part of efforts to restore lands devastated by illegal mining.

The CEO also highlighted that since January 2025, the country's small-scale gold exports supervised by GoldBod have reached a record-high of 66.7 tonnes valued at $6 billion, surpassing the total 2024 outturn.

He attributed the feat to reforms introduced by the board to curb smuggling and streamline the gold trade.

He further highlighted GoldBod’s readiness to partner with government, miners, and financial institutions to maximize gold output, create jobs, and transform Ghana’s mining sector into a driver of long-term national development.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

15 minutes ago

Retired Supreme Court Judge, Justice William Atuguba CJ Torkornoo’s removal constitutional — Justice Atuguba

17 minutes ago

Curfew imposed in Sawla-Tuna-Kalba and Bole Curfew imposed in Sawla-Tuna-Kalba and Bole

18 minutes ago

Mr. Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC Minority NPP warns of rising political persecution over arrest of Abronye

42 minutes ago

Kumasi: KMA demolishespopular Adum PZ phone market over theft complaints Kumasi: KMA demolishes popular Adum PZ phone market over theft complaints

48 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Manso Nkwanta, Hon. Tweneneboah Kodua Manso Nkwanta MP petitions presidency over killing of Assembly Member

58 minutes ago

Deputy Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, Jerry Ahmed Shaib Gov’t weaponising judicial system against opponents — Minority on Abronye’s dete...

1 hour ago

Chief Executive Officer of GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi GoldBod to donate 5 pickups, GHS5 million to support galamsey fight — Sammy Gyam...

1 hour ago

Spokesperson for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Member of Parliament for Tano North, Dr. Gideon Boako 'Claim I don’t believe Bawumia can win 2028 elections wicked, figment of imagina...

3 hours ago

Founder of the UP Tradition Institute, Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku takes on Bawumia-led EMT over Ashanti Region's stalled proj...

4 hours ago

Any NPP flagbearer aspirant silent on GH4 million development fee is complicit in corruption — Prof Azar Any NPP flagbearer aspirant silent on GH₵4 million development fee is complicit ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line