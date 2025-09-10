ModernGhana logo
Central Region communities reel under severe water crisis

By Benedict Kweku Nkrumah || Contributor
WED, 10 SEP 2025

Several districts in the Central Region have been hit by a crippling water crisis for the past two weeks, following the shutdown of the Kwanyako waterworks.

The Agona East District Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Mr. Seth A. Williams, has been visiting affected facilities to assess the situation after receiving numerous complaints from residents.

The crisis stems from heavy sedimentation and turbidity in the Kwanyako Dam, which has prevented the water treatment plant from pumping raw water.

According to reports, silt and other waste materials from illegal mining activities (galamsey) at Anum Apapem and Adeiso in the Eastern Region have washed downstream into the River Ayensu, polluting the water source. The contamination has also damaged some of the treatment plant’s machines and equipment.

The hardest-hit districts include Agona East, Agona West, Gomoa East, Gomoa Central, Awutu Senya, Ajumako Enyan Essiam, Ekumfi, and Asikuma Odoben Brakwa. Communities such as Agona Kwanyako, Agona Asafo, Agona Swedru, Kwanyako Senior High School, Kwanyako Clinic, and surrounding towns have been worst affected.

Until recently, the River Ayensu served as the main water source for these communities, but illegal mining has rendered it unsafe for drinking, cooking, and domestic use. Despite the dangers, many residents continue to rely on the river out of necessity.

Mr. Williams made a passionate appeal: “I am appealing to the government, NGOs and stakeholders to provide more boreholes to ease pressure on the existing ones. I am also appealing to the government through the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation to immediately dredge the Kwanyako Dam, repair all faulty machines and equipment, and stop galamsey in the River Ayensu and its catchment areas.”

The Member of Parliament for Agona East, Hon. Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr, has over the years supported communities with mechanised boreholes. In response to the current crisis, she has begun constructing an emergency borehole at the Kwanyako Clinic to provide relief for staff and patients.

Meanwhile, Mr. Williams has advised residents to avoid using water from the River Ayensu to prevent future health complications. His advice followed a three-day engagement with communities including Mensakwaa, Osebo Nkwanta, and Kokoodo, which are currently depending on the contaminated river.

NADMO and local authorities continue to monitor the crisis, which has left nearly 13 districts in the Central Region struggling with severe water shortages.

