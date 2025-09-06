Abdicating the Role of Godly Motherhood: how Hebrew Women destroy their Families

Originally written: Thursday, December 26, 2024

Righteous Commentary

It is written, "The wise woman builds her house, But the foolish pulls it down with her hands." (Mishlei | Proverbs 14:1, NKJV).

In a generation where the average male doesn't learn how to tell the truth about the events of life, as well as how to confront the nature of the modern woman, it is no wonder that you will rarely hear any preacher or teacher within today's Church system quote the former proverb.

The former proverb is one of the most candid and vivid indictments against modern women. It proves that women are largely to blame for the failures of today's children, as well as today's families. This article serves to admonish every female child of God to literally, in line with righteousness, OBEY YOUR HUSBAND. Amen!!

Motherhood cannot exist in a Void

There is a dearth of Godly mothers in the earth today. To ascertain this, let us revisit the wise king Shlomo's (Solomon's) testimony about the survey he did during his generation of earth's human inhabitants. Yes, Solomon was a researcher that used sample population surveys to understand trends on what was going on in his realm (during his reign as Yisrael's king).

It is written, “Behold, I have discovered this,” says the Preacher, "while adding one thing to another to find an explanation, which I am still seeking but have not found. I have found one man among a thousand [who pleases God], but I have not found [such] a woman among all these [a thousand in my harem]. Behold, I have found only this [as a reason]: God made man upright and uncorrupted, but they [both men and women] have sought out many devices [for evil]” (Koheleth | Ecclesiastes 7:27-29, AMP).

Yes, even in our generation, it is easier to find a righteous man than a righteous woman. Despite this, many women are generally perceived as UPRIGHT. This is despite their corrupt tendencies. How come? It is because men are often raised to be soft and UNTRUTHFUL about women in general: particularly their own mothers. And since Western culture generally influences people to not regard the Torah as moral and legal doctrine, many, even within the Church or "body of Christ", cannot properly discern the difference between a righteous woman and a lawless one.

Motherhood that does not yield to fatherhood as a legal or "law enforcement" institution, has been permitted to literally RUN WILD by perpetuating a cycle of non-existent child-rearing that leads to extreme family dysfunction. The situation is such that a whole lotta mommas DO NOT know how to raise children. Yes, clothing and feeding are things many mothers can do. But when it comes to raising the intellect and moral judgments of a child, many Hebrew women fail MISERABLY. It is for this reason I often say, “Motherhood cannot exist in a void.” It needs the oversight of fatherhood.

How Hebrew Women abdicate being Accountable to Fathers

Will the real Yisrael please stand up? I do not think that with the way the Ruakh ha Kodesh (Holy Spirit) has moved and is moving in this time, that it is necessary for me to introduce you to the Biblical house of Yisrael. That is, the many so-called "blacks" or “negroes” of North America, along with their kin in South America, the Caribbean Islands, West, Central, South and East Africa constitute the real lineages of the descendants of the ancient house of Yisrael. The details of how to identify the real house of Yisrael will be left out of this commentary.

My focus at this time is to address how a generation of Yisraelite/Hebrew women engage in the destruction of their families. They have even coined specialized terms for the so-called “dead-beat” fathers of their communities, whereas in reality, they themselves are no more than MAINTENANCE MOTHERS who have no sense of a divine legal paradigm in their family situations. The method by which these mothers abdicate the responsibility of being accountable to fathers is as a result of how they engage in the following:

1. The love of money

Yes, I said it. Hebrew women are typically lovers of pleasure and lovers of money. I have learned that many will generally do anything to get it (even sell themselves).

In general, rather than rely on a man to be a breadwinner that takes care of food, clothing, shelter and instruction (not education) in the family, numerous Hebrew women would rather chase after money on their own terms so that they can be free from being accountable to fathers.

2. Refusal to live in contentment

It is written, “And having food and raiment let us be therewith content” (1 Timothy 6:8, KJ). The average Hebrew woman is at loggerheads with living according to the principle of being "content" with "food and raiment [clothing]". This is to the extent that she will do anything to fix her hair contrary to its nature (i.e. wigs, weaves, braids etc.), and wear clothing made by people who DO NOT contribute economically to the material or spiritual wellbeing of her people.

3. Chasing everything and anything Greco-Roman (European) culture has to offer

The reason why some Hebrew women are so twisted in their pursuits and have a strong inclination to self-hatred is partially because of this thing called Western "education". As descendants of ancient Yisrael, we were never intended to be "educated" in accordance with the Greco-Roman model or system. Rather, we were meant to be INSTRUCTED in alignment with the Torah's scientific, legal and moral outlook. It is written, “For I am the Lord [Yahweh] your God: ye shall therefore sanctify yourselves, and ye shall be holy; for I am holy” (Wayikra | Leviticus 11:44, KJV).

Hebrew women have become so entrenched in Europeanisms that they want to look European, eat European, dress European and even go to the bathroom like a European! Many have ceased being holy or “set apart” unto Yahweh.

4. Training children to both hate themselves and their fathers

It is written, "Train up a child in the way he should go, And when he is old he will not depart from it" (Mishlei | Proverbs 22:6, NKJV).

Yeshua made it clear that he is "the way, the truth and the life" and that no man [or woman] comes unto to the Father but by him.

Therefore, training up a child in "the way" necessitates raising children to follow the leading of Yahweh the Father. When children are not trained to look up to Yahweh for wisdom, knowledge and understanding, they gravitate towards settling to have a mundane pattern of life that is focused on education certificates, careers and the accumulation of material possessions.

5. Choosing the world system over the “kingdom of Elohym [God]”

It is written, “Then all the elders of Israel gathered themselves together, and came to Samuel unto Ramah, And said unto him, Behold, thou art old, and thy sons walk not in thy ways: now make us a king to judge us like all the nations” (Shemuel | 1 Samuel 8:4-5).

Like Yisrael of old, who preferred the kingship style of the heathen nations around them as opposed to the Kingship of the Most High, today’s Yisrael is in love with democracy. Hebrew women have therefore steered themselves and their children in the direction of Greco-Roman education and democratic political systems. Why does she do this? She does it mainly because both the world’s education systems and the welfare handouts of the democratic political systems have become her support when she rebels against her God and family.

Families need Fathers not just "Breadwinners"

In the eyes of the Hebrew women I have met, grown up with, interacted with and even counseled over a period of over thirty years, I have firmly grasped the understanding that these women rarely see the purpose of a man as being anything else than that of a breadwinner.

The idea of being a provider of spiritual wisdom and emotional affirmation before that of being a breadwinner is often lost on these women. For this reason, I would like to affirm that the Hebrew family learn to prioritise the value of spiritual wisdom over lusting after material possessions which is typical of the modern Yisraelite female. She literally needs to learn to be content! Not being content leads to COVETOUSNESS!

My People are destroyed for lack of . . . Fathers?

If you want to destroy a generation, just get them hooked on consumption patterns that lead to the neglect of spiritual wisdom. Human beings are designed as BODY, SOUL and SPIRIT. But due to the fall of mankind (as a result of the initiating choice of woman), the human body has been corrupted and cannot do the right thing. Our focus must therefore shift to the part of us that is most important to God (our human spirit).

In line with focusing on our spirits first we should take care of ourselves based upon spiritual principles. The scriptures tell us that according to Yahweh, His people (Yisrael), "are destroyed for lack of knowledge [or spiritual truth]. Because you have rejected knowledge, I also will reject you from being priest for Me; Because you have forgotten the law of your God, I also will forget your children" (Hoshea | Hosea 4:6, NKJV).

The spiritual knowledge systems of Yisrael were meant to be upheld by fathers. They were meant to keep Yahweh's law and to enforce them in the family unit. Mothers were also meant to pass on these Torah-based knowledge systems. On the contrary however, successive generations of Hebrew women have been playing games in the family unit. They neither love righteousness, nor do they practice it. Rather, they have become pawns in the European academies, business corporations and democratic political order. By so doing they have rejected Divine knowledge in favour of worldly wisdom that comes from European intellectual quarters. Not good enough!

In conclusion, I say this, “Fathers of Yisrael, it is time to dislocate one of the most cancerous appendages in the black family today: the YISRAELITE FEMALE. If she prefers to be a whore of Babylon, let her be! However, we must engage in Torah instruction, as well as wrestle with principalities and powers to deliver the next generation of children from the clutches of those women who have gone astray from Yahweh. We must do this because literally, through the folly of such women, Yahweh has "forgotten" our children and allowed the curse to move through our families. Literally, Yahweh's people are destroyed for lack of knowledge coming from their fathers. In Yeshua's name, we must arrest the trend! Amen.

Mawuetornam Dugbazah is a professional designer and communications specialist. He writes on contemporary issues of faith, science, politics, economics, righteousness and reason in the church and beyond. He is also the Principal of Dugbazah Communications (DCOMM), a communications consultancy.