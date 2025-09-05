ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Medical Council moves to clamp down on fake doctors and forged certificates

  Fri, 05 Sep 2025
Health Medical Council moves to clamp down on fake doctors and forged certificates
FRI, 05 SEP 2025

The Medical and Dental Council of Ghana (MDC) has warned that quackery remains one of the gravest threats to medical practice in the country.

Between 2024 and the third quarter of 2025, four individuals were arrested for practising medicine without a licence, while several more are under investigation, with cases heading for prosecution. The Council has also uncovered instances where individuals submitted forged qualifications in a bid to gain clearance to practise.

Registrar of the MDC, Dr. Divine Ndonbi Banyubala, told journalists that although such practices cut across different regions and professions, the Council is resolute in tackling the menace.

“Detecting quackery is a very difficult task. One of the things that we are doing, and we are taking it up with the National Health Insurance Authority, is to ensure a policy we call practitioner name tag and stamp policy so that we expect that when you remain in the care environment, you should be professionally and appropriately tagged with your name, your picture ID and your designation.

“Because even if you get to the healthcare space there are all kinds of doctors, but that confuses people. Not all of them are medical doctors, and it creates patients' health and safety issues,” he said.

Under the proposed policy, set to be rolled out by 2026 in partnership with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), all health practitioners will be required to carry name tags and stamps that can be easily verified by patients.

According to the MDC, these reforms will help restore public trust in Ghana’s healthcare system and limit the risks posed by fraudulent practitioners.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

NDC outlines strict guidelines for Tamale Central primary on September 6 NDC outlines strict guidelines for Tamale Central primary on September 6

2 hours ago

Medical Council moves to clamp down on fake doctors and forged certificates Medical Council moves to clamp down on fake doctors and forged certificates

2 hours ago

2025 WASSCE: WAEC shuts Adventist Day SHS exam hall over mass cheating 2025 WASSCE: WAEC shuts Adventist Day SHS exam hall over mass cheating

2 hours ago

E/R: Illegal mining fight cant be achieved overnight — Mr Ayisi E/R: Illegal mining fight can't be achieved overnight — Mr Ayisi 

2 hours ago

Murder of Immigration Officer: Court urges angry family to exercise restraint Murder of Immigration Officer: Court urges angry family to exercise restraint 

7 hours ago

Cedi’s recent depreciation driven by market sentiments and speculations — Analyst Cedi’s recent depreciation driven by market sentiments and speculations — Analys...

7 hours ago

NDC’s manifesto pledge to make Ridge a teaching hospital will be fulfilled — NDC MP NDC’s manifesto pledge to make Ridge a teaching hospital will be fulfilled — NDC...

7 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Suame and Legal Counsel for the Minority Caucus in Parliament, John Darko I’m against calls for future NPP government to remove next CJ — Minority’s lawye...

7 hours ago

Martin Kwaku Ayisi, former Minerals Commission CEO Minerals Commission CEO Martin Ayisi reassigned as Technical Advisor to Lands Mi...

7 hours ago

BoG suspends remittance partnerships with Taptap Send, Afriex, 3 others for one month BoG suspends remittance partnerships with Taptap Send, Afriex, 3 others for one ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line