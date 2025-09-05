ModernGhana logo
GES and the Teacher Promotion Portal: Time to Fix the System, Not Just Extend Deadlines

Ghana Education ServiceGhana Education Service

When the Ghana Education Service (GES) announced that the deadline for the 2025 Teacher Promotion Application would be extended, many teachers breathed a sigh of relief. The extension, however, is only a temporary bandage on a wound that has been festering for years. The truth is simple: Ghana’s teacher promotion system is broken, and extending deadlines will not fix it.

For weeks, teachers across the country have struggled to access the online portal. Some spent sleepless nights refreshing their browsers, only to be greeted with error messages. Others travelled long distances in search of internet connectivity, particularly in rural districts where both network and electricity are unreliable. In effect, the very teachers who keep schools running in the most deprived corners of Ghana have been the hardest hit by a system that should have recognised and rewarded them.

What makes the situation even more worrying is the silence and delay in communication. Many teachers were left in the dark, unsure whether their applications had gone through or whether they would be disqualified because of system failures. In a process that determines careers and livelihoods, such uncertainty is not just an inconvenience, it is disrespectful.

GES must take responsibility. It cannot continue to roll out digital systems that are not robust enough to handle demand. Nor can it ignore the realities of Ghana’s uneven development where a purely online application disadvantages those in rural and underserved communities. Every teacher, whether in Accra, Wa, or Nkwanta, deserves a fair shot at promotion.

The way forward is clear. First, the portal itself must be strengthened. GES should invest in better servers capable of handling heavy traffic and design systems that are user friendly and accessible even with low internet speeds. A phased approach where different regions or ranks apply at different times would also prevent the system from being overwhelmed.

Second, human support must be built into the process. District education offices should serve as help centres with trained ICT staff and reliable internet facilities to assist teachers who cannot complete the process on their own. Within schools, ICT coordinators can be trained and resourced to provide first line support.

Third, communication must improve. Teachers should not be left guessing. Real time updates through SMS and email, combined with a dedicated online helpdesk, would keep applicants informed and reduce frustration. Guides, FAQs, and video tutorials in English and local languages should also be made available.

Most importantly, GES must embrace equity. A hybrid model combining online systems with district level assisted services is not just practical but necessary. It ensures that no teacher is excluded simply because of where they live or the resources at their disposal.

Teacher promotions are not about paperwork, they are about recognition, motivation, and dignity. When the system fails, it undermines teacher morale and erodes trust in the very institution charged with managing education in Ghana. If GES is serious about valuing teachers, then it must go beyond extending deadlines. It must build a system that works, one that is efficient, transparent, and inclusive.

This extension should therefore be more than a pause, it should be a turning point. Ghana cannot afford to keep repeating the same mistakes year after year. Our teachers deserve better, and the time to act is now.

Mileba Godwin Kwame
(President, Centre for Research and Education Policy)

Mileba Godwin Kwame
Mileba Godwin Kwame, © 2025

Educational Psychologist | Educational Consultant | Youth Activist | Public Service Leadership and Governance| Science and Mathematics Tutor| Research Analyst| Law Enthusiast. More As an experienced Educational Psychologist, He is passionate about fostering learning environments that support the cognitive, social, and emotional development of students. With a strong background in psychology and education, he specialize in assessing learning difficulties, designing effective intervention strategies, and collaborating with educators and parents to enhance student outcomes.

He holds a degree and a Master's degree in Educational Psychology from the University of Cape Coast, Ghana. Additionally, He earned a diploma in Psychology and Foundations of Education from the same university. Beyond his formal psychology training, he has a certificate in Public Service Leadership and Governance from Presbyterian University, Ghana, which has enhanced his ability to lead and implement effective educational policies.

In addition to his role as an educational psychologist, he teaches science and mathematics at both senior and junior high levels. This dual role provides him with a unique perspective on student learning and classroom dynamics, allowing him to apply psychological principles directly to my teaching practice.

Throughout his career, he has worked in diverse educational settings, including public schools, private institutions, and specialized learning centers. His expertise encompasses:

- Conducting comprehensive psychological assessments to identify learning difficulties and developmental challenges.
- Developing and implementing individualized education plans (IEPs) tailored to each student's unique needs.
- Utilizing evidence-based intervention strategies to support students' academic and behavioral growth.
- Collaborating with educators, parents, and multidisciplinary teams to create inclusive learning environments.
- Providing professional development and training for teachers to enhance their instructional practices and classroom management skills.
- Leading workshops and seminars on topics such as child development, learning disabilities, and effective teaching strategies.

His teaching experience in science and mathematics has equipped him with the skills to engage students in hands-on learning and foster a deep understanding of complex concepts. He believes in creating a stimulating and supportive classroom environment where students feel valued and motivated to succeed.


📧 Connect with him:
Column: Mileba Godwin Kwame

