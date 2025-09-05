Aboboyaa rider brutally murdered near Nsawam

The Nsawam community in the Eastern Region has been left in shock following the gruesome murder of a 28-year-old tricycle rider, Jacob Agbesinu, on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

The incident reportedly occurred around 5:30 p.m. at Signboard, near Nsawam. Jacob, who operated a tricycle with registration number GG-2999-25, had received a call from an unidentified young man requesting his services to transport bamboo sticks to a construction site.

He never returned. Hours later, his lifeless body was discovered under chilling circumstances — his hands and legs bound, his mouth sealed with super glue, and foamy substances oozing from his nostrils. Police sources confirmed there were no visible wounds on his body, raising suspicion of poisoning. His tricycle was stolen.

Police Begin Investigations

The Nsawam District Police Command confirmed the incident, stating that the body has been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.

“We have commenced investigations into the matter. We are working around the clock to apprehend the perpetrators. We urge the public to remain calm and to provide any information that could assist in the investigation,” a police spokesperson said.

Fear Grips Residents

The killing has sparked fear and outrage among residents and fellow tricycle operators. A friend of the deceased, who identified himself as Kwadwo, said:

“Jacob was a hardworking young man who never caused trouble. To hear that he was killed in this manner is very painful. We are all afraid now.”

The Assemblyman for Signboard also appealed for stronger security measures.

“The police must step up patrols, especially in the evenings. These boys work honestly to earn a living; they should not be targets for criminals,” he said.

Call for Justice

Residents are demanding swift action to bring the perpetrators to justice and restore public confidence in safety. Police have assured the community that every effort is being made to unravel the mystery surrounding Jacob’s death.

