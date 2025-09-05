ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 05 Sep 2025 Tragedy

Aboboyaa rider brutally murdered near Nsawam

Aboboyaa rider brutally murdered near Nsawam

The Nsawam community in the Eastern Region has been left in shock following the gruesome murder of a 28-year-old tricycle rider, Jacob Agbesinu, on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

The incident reportedly occurred around 5:30 p.m. at Signboard, near Nsawam. Jacob, who operated a tricycle with registration number GG-2999-25, had received a call from an unidentified young man requesting his services to transport bamboo sticks to a construction site.

He never returned. Hours later, his lifeless body was discovered under chilling circumstances — his hands and legs bound, his mouth sealed with super glue, and foamy substances oozing from his nostrils. Police sources confirmed there were no visible wounds on his body, raising suspicion of poisoning. His tricycle was stolen.

Police Begin Investigations

The Nsawam District Police Command confirmed the incident, stating that the body has been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.

“We have commenced investigations into the matter. We are working around the clock to apprehend the perpetrators. We urge the public to remain calm and to provide any information that could assist in the investigation,” a police spokesperson said.

Fear Grips Residents

The killing has sparked fear and outrage among residents and fellow tricycle operators. A friend of the deceased, who identified himself as Kwadwo, said:

“Jacob was a hardworking young man who never caused trouble. To hear that he was killed in this manner is very painful. We are all afraid now.”

The Assemblyman for Signboard also appealed for stronger security measures.

“The police must step up patrols, especially in the evenings. These boys work honestly to earn a living; they should not be targets for criminals,” he said.

Call for Justice

Residents are demanding swift action to bring the perpetrators to justice and restore public confidence in safety. Police have assured the community that every effort is being made to unravel the mystery surrounding Jacob’s death.

Watch the video below:

Komfa Ishmael Ofori
Komfa Ishmael Ofori

News ContributorPage: komfa-ishmael-ofori

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

9 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye Akwatia by-election results not surprising; Ghanaians yet to forgive NPP’s ‘sins...

9 hours ago

Sophia Akuffo has lost credibility for defending ousted CJ Torkonoo — Solomon Owusu Sophia Akuffo has lost credibility for defending ousted CJ Torkonoo — Solomon Ow...

13 hours ago

A member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) national communication team, Hamza Suhuyini We’ll ensure NPP does not have access to the national economy again — Hamza Suhu...

13 hours ago

A member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) national communication team, Hamza Suhuyini CJ Torkonoo’s removal is a huge blessing to Ghana — Hamza Suhuyini

13 hours ago

Mahama has collapsed the doctrine of separation of powers in Ghana — Ahiagbah Mahama has collapsed the doctrine of separation of powers in Ghana — Ahiagbah

13 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Ghana will no longer spend $15 million annually to rent properties for foreign m...

13 hours ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Cedi’s current depreciation shows earlier appreciation was indeed artificial — M...

13 hours ago

Former Mayor of Kumasi and newly appointed Ambassador to the Peoples Republic of China, Kojo Bonsu(left) and President John Dramani Mahama I will serve as Ghana’s Ambassador to China with humility and passion — Kojo Bon...

13 hours ago

Veteran journalist and politician Elizabeth Ohene They who kill judges, have added removal of a CJ to their profile — Elizabeth Oh...

13 hours ago

Stay calm, next administration can reinstate you — Ousted CJ Torkonoo told Stay calm, next administration can reinstate you — Ousted CJ Torkonoo told

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line