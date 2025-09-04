Advocating For Honourable Haruna Iddrisu As The Ndc’s Next Flagbearer, A Strategic Reality Check

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), as one of Ghana’s two major political parties, has always been defined not just by its ideology and policies, but by its internal balance of power, regional representation, religious inclusiveness, and strategic electoral considerations. As calls grow among some factions of the party for Honourable Haruna Iddrisu, a respected politician from the Northern Region and a devout Muslim, to succeed John Dramani Mahama as flagbearer, it is important to pause and consider the broader implications of such a move.

John Mahama has been at the forefront of the NDC since 2012, first as President, then as the party’s presidential candidate in both the 2016 and 2020 elections. In 2024, he again carried the flag, reinforcing his enduring appeal within the party’s grassroots and national structure.

While some might argue that change is overdue, the truth remains that Mahama has built a brand that is nationally recognized and battle tested. Replacing him is not just about offering a new face; it is about evaluating whether the new face can deliver electoral victory against a well-organized NPP. The call to replace him must be based on hard-nosed political calculation, not personal admiration or tribal affiliations.

There is no denying that Haruna Iddrisu is one of the most intelligent, articulate, and politically experienced figures in the NDC. As a former Minority Leader in Parliament, he has demonstrated strong leadership, charisma, and in-depth knowledge of governance. He is popular, especially among the youth, and has a clean image compared to many seasoned politicians.

However, popularity within political circles does not automatically translate to national electability. Ghana’s politics, while increasingly issue based, still operates within the framework of regional balance, religious inclusivity, and ethnic sensitivities. These factors must be carefully navigated if the NDC hopes to regain power.

The fact that both Mahama and Haruna Iddrisu hail from Northern Ghana cannot be brushed aside. While the NDC prides itself on being a national party with support across all regions, the optics of retaining leadership in the north for over two decades raises questions of regional hegemony.

In a diverse country like Ghana, regional balance is more than symbolic; it is strategic. Parties win national elections not just by consolidating their strongholds but by expanding into swing regions and areas where perceptions of exclusion can cost dearly.

If the NDC, after having a Northern flagbearer since 2012, were to now elevate another Northerner, it risks,

Alienating voters in the Central, Western, and Ashanti regions, who may perceive the NDC as a party that only rewards one part of the country.

Undermining internal party cohesion by appearing to sideline competent leaders from the South, particularly the Volta Region, a known NDC stronghold.

Providing the NPP with easy political ammunition to paint the NDC as a regional, not national, party.

Ghana is a deeply religious country, and while religion should not be a decisive factor in leadership, the reality is that it does influence public perception and voter behavior. Haruna Iddrisu is not just a Northerner; he is also a Muslim, in a country where approximately 70% of the population identifies as Christian.

Although Ghana has a strong tradition of religious tolerance, presidential elections are won by coalition building, and the candidate at the top of the ticket is expected to appeal across religious lines. This is not to say a Muslim cannot become president. Indeed, Ghana should strive for such progress. But politically, it is a complex and sensitive dynamic.

Pairing Haruna as a running mate rather than the flagbearer could make strategic sense,

It preserves religious inclusivity without alienating the Christian majority.

It allows him to continue building his national profile.

It positions him as a future leader without triggering intra-party tensions today.

The desire to elevate Haruna Iddrisu at this moment can be interpreted by many within the party and outside as political greed rather than strategic necessity. It suggests a willingness to destabilize the careful regional and religious balance the party has built for personal or regional gain.

This move could fracture the NDC internally. Ghanaian politics is not immune to tribal undertones, and the perception that the North is monopolizing the party’s highest leadership positions could lead to resentment among Southern constituencies, weakening the NDC’s electoral machinery.

Moreover, such a perception could be damaging at the polls, where every vote counts, especially in swing constituencies like Greater Accra, Central, and parts of the Bono and Western regions.

Rather than pushing for the top job prematurely, the party could wisely position Haruna Iddrisu as a strategic running mate. This achieves several things,

Signals generational transition and fresh leadership.

Preserves regional and religious representation in a balanced ticket.

Allows Haruna to gain executive experience at the highest level, which could bolster his credibility for future presidential bids.

Helps the party maintain a united front, crucial in defeating the NPP.

In this role, Haruna can bring in the youth vote, strengthen the Northern base, and appeal to urban, educated voters looking for capable new leaders, all without triggering the delicate fault lines of region and religion.

Political Maturity Over Sentiment

Politics is about strategy, not sentiment. While Honourable Haruna Iddrisu is undoubtedly a formidable politician with a bright future, the call for him to replace Mahama as the next NDC flagbearer must be guided by what is best for the party and the country, not by regional or religious ambition.

In a time when unity, strategy, and broad national appeal are crucial, pushing for a Northern Muslim flagbearer immediately after another Northern Christian leader, regardless of competence, may come across as thoughtless and even greedy. The smarter path is for Haruna to bide his time, accept a high-profile running mate role, and allow the party to present a balanced, inclusive, and electable ticket in 2028 and beyond.

Sulley Kone

0244805619