"We are set to construct decent housing unit for cocoa farmers" — Mr. Eric Affaidu

By Benedict Kweku Nkrumah || Contributor
FRI, 05 SEP 2025

The Chief Executive Officer of Priority View Construction Company, Mr. Eric Affaidu, has announced his company’s readiness to construct decent housing units for cocoa farmers as a way of appreciating their contribution to national development.

"Priority View Construction Company is into Real Estate Development. We don't deal with Agrochemical products to support our gallant Cocoa Farmers.

"This is our widow's mite to boost Cocoa production in the country that is to support Cocoa Farmers to own Decent homes at their places of choice. It also encourages them to continue to work harder for an increase in Cocoa production in the country.

"Many a time cocoa farmers find it extremely difficult to build houses of their own due to financial constraints and other factors.

Priority View Construction Company is building decent houses at a highly affordable cost with flexible payment system and is stress-free," he stated.

Mr. Affaidu made these remarks at a sod-cutting ceremony for the Decent Housing Unit project for cocoa farmers at Gomoa Dahom in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region on Sunday.

He explained that the project is designed to benefit cocoa farmers across the country and will be located at sites of their own choosing.

"Once you are a Cocoa Farmer, you automatically qualify to be part of this Decent Housing project. Get a land where you want the house to be built for you. It is not necessary where your Cocoa Farm is located but your preferred town, be it your hometown or any other place.

"Payment for this 2-3 bedroom apartment will be in a barter form where the beneficiary will make payment from his or her harvested Cocoa bags in accordance with the payment system agreement with the Company.

"So any time a beneficiary harvests the Cocoa, payment will be done an affordable payment system. We are doing this so that we don't burden the Cocoa Farmers financially," Mr. Affaidu disclosed.

He further stressed the importance of sustaining cocoa production to drive Ghana’s development.

"We are fully prepared financially for this project mainly to inspire and give hope to our Cocoa Farmers and to encourage them that all is not lost, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

"Cocoa is very important to Ghana's economy so let us all strive to go into Cocoa farming to boost Cocoa production," the CEO noted.

The Chief of Gomoa Dahom, Nana Kwa Pra Ababio III, and his Queen Mother, Nana Adjoa Esirifua Oye III, expressed gratitude to Mr. Affaidu, a native of the town, and his company for choosing Gomoa Dahom as the launch site before extending the housing project to other cocoa-growing communities nationwide.

