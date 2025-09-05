ModernGhana logo
Oguaa Fetu Afahye: MTN announces special data offers to celebrants

By Benedict Kweku Nkrumah || Contributor
FRI, 05 SEP 2025

MTN Ghana, the nation’s largest mobile telecommunications network, has announced special data offers for its customers participating in this year’s Oguaa Fetu Afahye, scheduled for September 6, 2025.

As part of its support, the company presented GHC 30,000 in cash, GHC 2,000 worth of airtime, assorted drinks, and an additional GHC 40,000 to the Afahye Planning Committee, bringing its total contribution to GHC 72,000.

Presenting the donation on behalf of MTN, Western and Central Regional Manager, Mr. Prince Owusu Nyarko, expressed the company’s delight in being associated with the annual festival.

“MTN, which believes in Africa’s culture and tradition, will continue to support festivals and cultural activities across the country,” he said.

Receiving the items, the Omanhene of Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabarima Dr. Kwesi Atta II, commended MTN for its consistent support to the Oguaa Traditional Council over the years.

