Wed, 03 Sep 2025 General News

Sunyani-based business mogul Ransford Antwi grateful to COBAANA

A Sunyani-based business mogul, Ransford Antwi, has expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the leadership of Council for Bono and Ahafo Citizens in North America (COBAANA) for their immeasurable support towards his attempt to become the Member of Parliament for Sunyani East.

Even though he was unsuccessful as an Independent Candidate, Mr. Ransford Antwi paid glowing tribute to COBAANA for their unflinching support during his electioneering campaign ahead of last year’s elections.

“I'm grateful for your kind support during my recent political journey, let's rally behind any rising star, regardless of political affiliation,” Mr. Ransford Antwi said during the council's annual convention in Denver, Colorado, USA.

Mr. Antwi admitted that despite COBAANA's strong non-partisan posture, they encouraged and stood behind him from start to finish, which really meant a lot to him. “As we continue to look for the next Kofi Abrefa Busia, JH Mensah, JH Owusu Acheampong, I.K Adjei-Mensah, Lawyer Munufie etc., it is important that we do well to support anyone who emerges as a rising star without looking at the party he or she belongs to,” he stated.

He called on the new batch of MPs, ministers, political party executives from the Bono or the Bono East Region to always place the region first in their endeavors.

As part of the programme, COBAANA presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Mr. Antwi for his selfless contribution to the Association and the Bono Region as a whole.

Richard Kofi Boahen
Bono, Bono East and Ahafo CorrespondentPage: richard-kofi-boahen

