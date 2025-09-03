ModernGhana logo
Wed, 03 Sep 2025

Agona East NADMO Director raise alarm over unauthorized speed ramps

By Benedict Kweku Nkrumah || Contributor
The Agona East District Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Mr. Seth A. Williams, has issued an urgent appeal to the Ministry of Roads and Highways to order the removal of unauthorized speed ramps scattered across the district.

According to him, the indiscriminate construction of these ramps without caution signs poses a grave risk to drivers and motorcyclists and could result in fatalities if not immediately addressed.

Speaking to the media in different parts of the district, Mr. Williams revealed that NADMO has been carrying out public education on the dangers of such unauthorized ramps, which are often built by communities without technical guidance.

"We have been organizing series of public education on the need for communities along major roads and highways to report reckless drivers or motor riders so that authorized speed ramps can be mounted properly. But it seems our call for the right things to be done has fallen on deaf ears, hence our call for urgent action to curtail road disasters that may occur," he stated.

Communities cited for mounting unauthorized ramps include Kwesi Kum, Fawhia, Duotu Kenyanko, Fante Bawjiase, Akwakwaa, and Mankrong. Others are Mankrong Junction, Kwanyako at Riverside Nananom, Domeabra Rest Stop, Asafo Zongo, and Kwansakrom.

In a related development, NADMO has also cautioned residents against consuming unsafe water. Mr. Williams explained that the ongoing water shortage from the Agona Kwanyako Waterworks has forced some residents to turn to untreated sources, including the Ayensu River, which has been contaminated by illegal mining in the Eastern Region.

He warned that consuming such water exposes residents to waterborne diseases. "Fortunately, we are within the rainy season, and I encourage people to collect and store rainwater for domestic and personal use rather than resorting to unhygienic sources," he advised.

