Mahama’s handling of CJ Torkornoo’s removal shows “lion-leadership traits” – Jacob Osei Yeboah

Former independent presidential candidate, Jacob Osei Yeboah (JOY2012), has hailed President John Dramani Mahama’s decision to remove suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, describing it as a bold demonstration of his “Reset Agenda” and proof of his statesmanship.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, JOY praised the President’s calmness, magnanimity, and strict adherence to constitutional procedure, insisting that Mahama’s leadership style reflects what he called “Lion-Leadership traits.”

“The emotional intelligence, the religious adherence to the 1992 constitution, and unfazed boldness, calmness and magnanimity demonstrated by President John Mahama in removing the suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo are great pointers of Lion-Leadership traits,” JOY said.

According to him, Mahama’s handling of the matter not only safeguarded the integrity of the judiciary but also reaffirmed Ghana’s democratic resilience. “Even those who politically supported the dismissed Chief Justice cannot fault the President’s excellent handling of constitutional due process,” he noted.

JOY argued that while the specific details behind Justice Torkornoo’s removal remain largely unknown to the public, the gravity of the committee’s findings must have been serious enough to disqualify her from remaining on the Supreme Court bench. Nonetheless, he called on the former Chief Justice and her legal team to accept the verdict of the Article 146 committee, after which President Mahama could exercise the prerogative of mercy if necessary.

He further scored the Mahama administration “90 percent” for its economic turnaround within its first 237 days, commending the President for resisting calls to declare a state of emergency over illegal mining. JOY urged government to strengthen collaboration between Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and traditional authorities to combat galamsey, describing it as a pragmatic approach to balance wealth creation with environmental protection.

Addressing broader national issues, he attributed recent arson attacks, community clashes, and threats against state officials to what he called “wicked nation wreckers and false prophets,” comparing the current situation to events that plagued the late President John Atta Mills’ administration in 2009.

JOY also lauded Mahama’s role in strengthening regional diplomacy and contributing to Africa’s socioeconomic agenda. However, he expressed concern over the premature termination of certain court cases involving NDC members, urging the Attorney-General to pursue justice fully in order to restore confidence in the legal process.

Calling for a national rethink of partisanship, he argued that Ghana’s accelerated development depends on empowering professional associations rather than political parties, which he described as “neo-colonialist tools” as warned by Kwame Nkrumah.

He concluded by urging Ghanaians across political divides to rally behind President Mahama for the remainder of his term. “The statesmanship demonstrated by the President not to contest the 2028 elections should be reciprocated by a call by the office to support him for the remaining 42 months in office. This is a national patriotic call,” JOY stated.