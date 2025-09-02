‘Take heart, look to God and move on’ – Sophia Akuffo consoles dismissed CJ Torkornoo

Former Chief Justice and current Council of State member, Justice Sophia Akuffo, has offered words of comfort and encouragement to her successor, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, after her controversial removal from office by President John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking in an interview with TV3 on Tuesday, September 2, Justice Akuffo described the moment as painful and unjust but urged Justice Torkornoo to find strength in her faith.

“She should take heart. That God sees, and sometimes when you go through certain things which you think have brought you to the end or to your knees or something like that, that could be far from the truth,” Justice Akuffo said.

She added that difficult experiences often pave the way for greater opportunities, insisting that her colleague should not lose hope.

“There could be bigger, better and greater needs that the Lord has in store. That is what I will tell her, and that is what I will send to her as a text message.”

Justice Akuffo stressed the importance of leaning on God during adversity, reminding the former Chief Justice that moments of loss could serve as redirection toward a higher purpose.

“When you are a believer, things happen today, yes, they have happened, so look to God and move on, and you will allow God to manage the rest,” she stressed.

Her message comes as the removal of Justice Torkornoo continues to stir heated debate, with critics questioning the process and warning of its impact on judicial independence. Justice Akuffo, like many others, has expressed deep concern over the precedent set by the development.