CJ Torkonoo’s removal unnecessary, has weakened Ghana’s judiciary — Sophia Akuffo

Former Chief Justice of the Republic, Sophia Akuffo, has condemned the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkonoo from office and from the Supreme Court.

She described the months-long process as unnecessary and one that has weakened the country’s judicial system.

Justice Torkonoo was removed as both Chief Justice and Justice of the Supreme Court by President Mahama after a five-member committee completed its inquiry into a petition against her on September 1.

The probe committee cited three key findings including unlawful expenditure of public funds, abuse of discretionary power and interference in judicial appointments, as grounds for her removal.

Reacting to the development in an interview on Accra-based TV3, Sophia Akuffo said the removal had more to do with weaknesses in the constitutional procedure than with the individual involved.

“My sadness is because, as far as I’m concerned, we have been taken through a very unnecessary situation, which has so weakened the institution of the judiciary. It’s not so much the individual who occupies the position; it is the institution that I’m concerned about,” she said.

She also raised concerns about the fairness of Article 146, noting that the procedure it outlines lacks the gravity needed to warrant the removal of a Chief Justice.

“There has always been something wrong with Article 146, particularly with the procedure that it sets out. They lack the gravity that would lead to a grave outcome, such as the removal of the head of an institution of justice,” she stated.

The former Chief Justice further questioned the propriety of the official communication used in conveying Justice Torkonoo’s removal.

“Is it polite, is it proper that it should be a subordinate[the Executive Secretary to the President] who writes a letter of removal to a Chief Justice? Really?” she quizzed.