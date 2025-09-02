Letter To Honorable Haruna Iddrisu

Dear Honorable Haruna Iddrisu,

I write to you with the deepest respect and sincere admiration for your remarkable service to Ghana and the National Democratic Congress (NDC). Your journey in Ghanaian politics has been marked by consistency, resilience, intellect, and an unwavering dedication to democratic values. Few political figures have managed to balance sharp political acumen with such composure, statesmanship, and loyalty to both party and nation.

Your record speaks for itself. From your early days in Parliament to your stewardship as Minority Leader and your strong voice in policy and governance, you have consistently proven to be a pillar within the NDC and a formidable force in Ghana’s political landscape. Indeed, it is clear that you have your eye on the ball. You have a vision, a purpose, and a legitimate ambition to lead not just your party, but perhaps one day, this nation. And rightly so, because Ghana needs leaders of your caliber, leaders who understand the intricacies of our democracy, the struggles of our people, and the promise of our future.

But even as you remain focused on the future, I urge you to pause, reflect, and consider a deeper truth, that while ambition is necessary, timing is everything, and destiny must not be outrun.

Throughout Ghana’s political history, we have seen brilliant, capable men and women whose aspirations did not align with the moments destiny had in store for them. Their talents were undeniable, their intentions honorable, but their timing misaligned. Leadership at the highest level in Ghana, and particularly within the NDC, has often been more a product of divine orchestration than personal ambition.

Your journey is already blessed with influence and visibility. But as history shows us, the final ascent to the presidency is not always linear. Sometimes, it requires detours, service in supporting roles, and moments of humility that seem to delay success but actually prepare us for it. In this light, I appeal to you to remain open, genuinely open, to the possibility of serving as a running mate, should that opportunity present itself.

While the vice presidency may seem like a secondary role to some, it has been, and can be, the launchpad to the highest office in the land. President John Dramani Mahama’s rise is a testament to this. His journey to the presidency was not through a direct pursuit of power, but through service, patience, and alignment with destiny. He was chosen to serve as vice president when he had other personal plans, and it was in that role that fate called him to lead our nation.

Dear Honorable Haruna Iddrisu, accepting a running mate role, especially in the context of maintaining the regional and religious balance that has long defined the NDC’s electoral strategy, is not a step down. It is a strategic positioning, a sign of maturity, loyalty, and readiness to serve in whatever capacity the party and the nation may require. It reflects not weakness, but wisdom. It tells Ghanaians and the party faithful that your commitment is not to personal ambition alone, but to the unity and forward movement of the NDC.

Leadership, especially at the national level, is as much about selflessness as it is about competence. By demonstrating a willingness to serve in a supportive role, especially under a southern Christian flag bearer, as has historically balanced the NDC ticket, you show that your love for Ghana and for the party transcends individual aspirations. You become the bridge between north and south, Muslim and Christian, urban and rural, young and old, a unifying figure at a time when unity is needed more than ever.

It must be said clearly, declining such a role, should it be offered, could narrow the political road ahead. In Ghana’s current political structure and party dynamics, refusing to serve as running mate in favor of awaiting a top slot candidacy may not be viewed as strategic patience, but as political rigidity. Such a decision risks isolating you from the current momentum and closing doors that only destiny itself can open. And that would be a great disservice not only to yourself but to the many who believe in your leadership potential.

The journey to the presidency is rarely one of straight lines. It is often a tapestry of preparation, service, sacrifice, and alignment with national mood and party strategy. Great leaders the world over have known when to lead from the front and when to lead from behind, always keeping their ultimate mission intact, but never forcing the hand of fate.

So I appeal to you, Honorable Haruna Iddrisu, keep your eye on the ball, yes, but do not run faster than your destiny. Be patient. Be discerning. And above all, be willing to serve in any capacity that strengthens the NDC and positions you for greater responsibility when the time is right. Destiny may not always come in the form we expect, but it always arrives for those who are ready to embrace it, in humility, in wisdom, and in the fullness of time.

Ghana still has much to gain from your leadership. Your best days are not behind you; they are ahead. But only if the steps you take today allow destiny to unfold in its own time.

With the highest regard and a hopeful heart for your continued success,

Sulley Kone

0244805619