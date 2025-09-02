'CJ Torkornoo’s removal was handled like a treason trial' – Sophia Akuffo

Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has taken strong exception to the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, insisting that the procedure was deeply flawed and denied her colleague justice.

Justice Torkornoo was dismissed on Monday, September 1, 2025, after President John Dramani Mahama acted on the recommendation of a committee established under Article 146(6) of the 1992 Constitution to probe a petition by a citizen, Mr. Daniel Ofori. The decision, announced in a statement from the Presidency, took immediate effect in line with Article 146(9).

But speaking in an interview with TV3 a day later, Justice Sophia Akuffo sharply criticised the handling of the process, describing it as both unfair and excessive.

“She did not get a fair trial. Even though it is not a trial strictly speaking, it was handled as though it were a treason trial,” she declared.

Her remarks add to the growing chorus of concern from legal and political figures who have questioned the procedure, warning that the development could undermine public trust in the independence of Ghana’s judiciary.