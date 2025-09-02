‘CJ Torkonoo’s removal may force judges to align with ruling parties’ — Kwasi Kwarteng

A member of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) communication team and legal practitioner, Kwasi Kwarteng, has expressed fears that the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkonoo, could have long-term consequences on judicial independence.

He argued that President John Mahama’s decision risks creating a situation where judges may feel compelled to align with the ruling government to safeguard their positions.

Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana on Tuesday, September 2, the NPP communicator stated that such a precedent undermines the integrity of the judiciary and weakens public trust in the justice system.

“What President Mahama has succeeded in doing is not only to bring down the needs of the judiciary to its lowest moment, but me, what makes me scary is how now judges may be forced to align with the political party that is in power,” Mr. Kwarteng.

Mr. Kwarteng further observed that the perception of judicial bias in favour of political parties will in turn erode confidence in the courts.

According to him, once citizens lose trust in the judiciary, they may resort to unlawful means to seek justice, which poses a threat to the country's democracy.

“Right now, the perception that everybody who is going to get is that the new CJ obviously has to align with the NDC and cases that may make some political interest or political connotations, obviously, you may have asked to force to be aligned, which is, for me, very dangerous for our democracy,” he stressed.

Justice Torkonoo was removed as both Chief Justice and Justice of the Supreme Court by President Mahama after a five-member committee completed its inquiry into a petition against her on grounds of stated misconduct.