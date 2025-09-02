ModernGhana logo
Mahama followed due process in removing CJ Torkonoo — Collins Dauda

Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Collins DaudaMember of Parliament for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda

The Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda, has defended President John Mahama’s decision to remove former Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkonoo from office.

The Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu Alexander Afenyo-Markin, described the removal as rushed and politically motivated.

The Minority Leader argued that the President should have waited for the report of all three petitions against the Chief Justice to be submitted by the committee before taking action.

However, the National Democratic Congress lawmaker described the Minority Leader as “a confused politician” whose position ignores the constitutional procedures that guided the decision.

“It is the minority leader who is a confused politician. He’s confused because we went through the processes outlined in the Constitution for the removal of the Chief Justice. The Constitution clearly defines the processes that one has to go through to get the Chief Justice removed; he should cite a breach,” he said.

The lawmaker stressed that once a petition indicts the Chief Justice, the Constitution empowers the President to act without delay.

He likened the situation to a court trial, where conviction on a single count is enough for punishment, even if an accused person is cleared on other charges.

“The report is clear that she must be removed, and shall be removed by the President in accordance with laid down processes of our Constitution,” he added.

According to him, President Mahama acted in line with his oath of office to defend the Constitution and could not have ignored the committee’s recommendation.

