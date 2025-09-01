Anti-galamsey task force seizes excavator in Manso-Adubia operation

The Anti-Galamsey Task Force at Manso-Adubia in the Ashanti Region has intensified its crackdown on illegal mining, following a targeted operation earlier this week.

Led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bawah Abdul Jalil, the 45-member squad, supported by six service vehicles, launched a special mission on Tuesday, a day intelligence revealed was often used by illegal miners to rest. The unusual timing was aimed at catching offenders off guard across notorious hotspots.

One of the key targets was Adobewura, a community near Nyinahin in the Atwima Mponua District, long identified as a hub for illegal mining. But by the time the task force arrived, miners had fled the site, apparently alerted in advance.

Despite their escape, the team discovered an excavator actively in use. The machine was immediately seized, hauled onto a low-bed carrier, and transported to the task force base at Manso-Adubia for further investigation.

Officials say the operation underscores the government’s determination to dismantle illegal mining networks in the Ashanti Region and safeguard Ghana’s natural resources from further destruction.