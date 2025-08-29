ModernGhana logo
Respect Ga people in Accra, it's their land – Linda Ocloo on ‘Akwaaba’ row

  Fri, 29 Aug 2025
Greater Accra Regional Minister Hon. Linda Obenewaa Akweley OclooGreater Accra Regional Minister Hon. Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo

A fierce cultural debate has erupted on social media as sections of the Ga-Adangme community demand that the Ga word for “welcome” — Oobake — be prominently displayed at Ghana’s major entry points and national monuments.

Currently, travelers arriving at Kotoka International Airport are greeted with the iconic Twi expression “Akwaaba.” While widely embraced as Ghana’s universal welcome, many Gas argue that the airport stands on Ga land, and therefore their native greeting should not be ignored.

The same controversy has surfaced at the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum, where signage boldly features “Akwaaba” (Twi) and “Woezor” (Ewe), but excludes the Ga equivalent. For many, this omission reflects a disregard for Ga cultural identity in spaces of national pride.

Adding her voice, Greater Accra Regional Minister Hon. Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo stressed the importance of respecting Ga heritage in the capital.

“It’s a Ga-Adangme land, I’m a regional minister… I protect the values of all Ga-Adangmes because Greater Accra isn’t just about being a capital, culturally we have to accord some high level of respect! It’s a cultural setting. Respect it,” she said.

Advocates of the change insist that highlighting Oobake would go beyond symbolism, serving as rightful recognition of the Ga people whose contributions and presence are often overshadowed in national conversations dominated by Twi.

Critics, however, counter that “Akwaaba” has already become an internationally recognized emblem of Ghanaian hospitality and should remain the unifying greeting at national monuments and entry points.

