'You have no authority to fire me' – GBC Boss blasts staff union

  Thu, 28 Aug 2025
The Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Professor Amin Alhassan, has dismissed demands by the corporation’s unionised staff for his dismissal, stressing that only the National Media Commission (NMC) has the authority to appoint or remove him.

The push for his exit has been led by Divisional Union Chairman, Sam Nat Kevor, who at a press conference on Thursday, August 28, accused Prof. Alhassan of mismanaging the state broadcaster. Kevor alleged that his tenure had been riddled with financial irregularities, questionable contracts, poor staff welfare, and stagnation in programming, particularly at Uniiq FM.

He further pointed to the suspension of Prof. Alhassan’s salary by the Controller and Accountant-General in March 2025, which he argued confirmed that the Director-General’s contract extension was not properly cleared.

But responding in an interview on Citi Eyewitness News, Prof. Alhassan rejected the claims, insisting that his position is backed by law and contractual agreement with the NMC.

“The union has no capacity to fire a DG. The legitimate appointing authority is the National Media Commission and as I speak to you I have a completely executed contract between myself and the NMC… I have it with me and I don't have doubt in my mind. My contract is effective 2nd October 2023 for a four year term.”

He emphasised that both Ghana’s media law and GBC’s regulations affirm the NMC as the only body with the legal mandate to hire or dismiss a Director-General.

