Gomoa Dahom Chief laments poor communication network

The Chief of Gomoa Dahom in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region, Nana Kwa Pra Ababio VII, has appealed to the District Assembly to address the poor communication network in the area to better connect residents with the rest of the world.

Nana Kwa Pra Ababio VII, who also serves as the Apakansoahene of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, said the lack of reliable network service is one of the community’s biggest challenges. He explained that many residents are forced to travel to nearby towns to contact relatives or conduct business at extra cost, something that could have been done easily from their homes.

He therefore urged the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Gomoa Central, Hon. Hackman Kobina Aidoo, to ensure that all major telecommunication networks are made available to support the people’s daily activities.

The chief raised the concern during a durbar organised by the Asona Royal Family of Gomoa Dahom to mark this year’s Annual Eguantodo Festival, which featured traditional rituals and offerings to the ancestors for protection, blessings, and guidance.

"I have observed with appreciation the rate at which our newly appointed DCE for Gomoa Central, Hon. Hackman Kobina Aidoo, is performing his duties as His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama’s representative in the district. It is barely four months since he took office as DCE, and so far so good he is doing well, but like Oliver Twist, Gomoa Central District will surely ask for more,” Nana Kwa Pra Ababio VII said.

He also raised concerns about the deplorable state of the road linking Gomoa Dahom to Gomoa Achiase. "Another major concern is the road linking up to Gomoa Achiase. The dust is killing us slowly and we want to see bitumen on the road to enhance effective transportation," he lamented.

The chief, however, commended the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon. Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, for securing an additional road link to Gomoa Gyaman. "This has enhanced smooth transportation of goods and services and has improved the local economy," he noted.

He further praised the DCE for helping to clear a dumping site that had become a health hazard to residents. He appealed for more support from the District Assembly towards the completion of a self-help project being undertaken by the people to serve as a community durbar grounds.

Nana Kwa Pra Ababio VII also cautioned the youth against indulging in hard drugs and harmful substances that could jeopardise their future.

In response, Hon. Hackman Kobina Aidoo assured the people that the Assembly was committed to improving infrastructure in Gomoa Dahom. He promised to work hard to restore effective communication services to the community.

The Queenmother of Gomoa Dahom, Nana Adjoa Esirifua Oye III, also urged parents to keep close watch over their daughters, particularly at night, to help reduce teenage pregnancy and school dropouts.

"My vision is to see reduction of teenage pregnancies associated with school drop-out, because it leads to economic hardships and a security threat to the community because the devil finds work for idle hands. I support the call on the youth to shun away from hard drugs and also support the need for our road to Gomoa Achiase to be tarred with bitumen. And lastly, we want more boreholes to enable the people have access to potable drinking water," Nana Adjoa Esirifua Oye III stated.