Thu, 28 Aug 2025 Education

SHS placement results to be released on September 17 – Education Ministry

  Thu, 28 Aug 2025
The Ministry of Education has announced that the 2025 school placement results for successful Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates will be released on Wednesday, September 17.

Ahead of the release, the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) will open its portal from September 1 to 8 for candidates to verify their biodata, confirm their school choices and make necessary corrections. On September 9, explainer videos will be published to guide students, parents and guardians on how to check their placement.

From September 18, dedicated call centres and district resolution centres will be in place to assist candidates who may encounter challenges with their placement. First-year students are scheduled to report to their respective schools on October 18, 2025.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra on behalf of the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, the acting Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Ernest Kofi Davis, said the placement exercise will be fair and strictly based on merit.

“I wish to assure all stakeholders, including parents and guardians, that the 2025 placement exercise will be carried out in fair, transparent and merit-based manner,” he said.

Prof. Davis explained that since June, nationwide sensitisation had been carried out by officials of the Ministry of Education, GES, the CSSPS Secretariat and the Free SHS Secretariat to educate candidates, parents and school authorities on the process.

He highlighted a new feature designed to minimise errors in placement.

“In order to reduce some of the obvious errors associated with school selection or school placement, candidates will have the opportunity to review the entries they have made, such as gender, school codes, or programme codes.

“The process will be conducted online at www.cssps.gov.gh, and this will be supported by an explainer video to guide parents and guardians, so they have the opportunity to review their entries before we go ahead to place them.

“This exercise is expected to commence on September 1 and end on September 8. This will be followed by the actual placement exercise, which will commence on September 17,” he emphasised.

Prof. Davis cautioned the public against paying for placements, stressing that the process is entirely free.

“School placement is free, it is totally free. It is not for sale. Ministry of Education or GES is not linked to this illegal business.

Anybody who sells placement to a parent or guardian is, therefore, doing an illegal business. As such, persons who approach you to sell placement should be reported to the law enforcement agencies to be apprehended,” he said.

He further revealed that the GES had already received the BECE results from the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and had started processing them against available vacancies in second-cycle institutions.

“We hope by three weeks we should be ready,” he said.

On misinformation, Prof. Davis urged stakeholders to avoid relying on unverified sources.

“We shall continue to provide timely updates to prevent panic and speculation. We count on the support of all stakeholders to ensure a smooth placement exercise this year,” he said.

