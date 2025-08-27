Our Traditional Heritage And Values Are Rapidly Decaying Especially Among Majority Of Ghanaian Society

Nana Dansu Barima Owusu I, Kyidomhene of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area and Benkumhene of Gomoa Dabayin

It is worrying to observe that our traditional heritage and values are rapidly decaying especially among the majority of the Ghanaian society.

The youth are gradually losing their Sense of identity and values because they compare and aggregate themselves with Western counterparts, that we have different Cultural values which might not cohesive with Western culture and norms.

Culture and tradition being a defensive element that protect the values of people must be revisited, studied and understood properly with the help of our traditional leaders and frontlines to preserve it.

Our curriculum must be enriched with basic principles to help the children understand the core values and traditions of our society which is gradually losing it attractiveness.

The children are taught more of Western culture than the fine Ghanaian culture and traditions that has been a guide and symbols of values and respect among many Ghanaians in the global optics.

This is necessary because the very people who have mandate and platforms to preach our cultural values and principles are the ones giving rooms to Western culture in various ramifications.

In a national programs where our cultural values and norms explicitly expected to play out are turned to Western and foreign displays making it more important than our own traditions.

Politicians and political parties provide platforms and recognition to the churches more than the Nananom who owns and provide the ancestral Spirits, beliefs and blessings.

Majority of political players have these days sliced their respect for Traditional authorities by dishonouring their presence and keeping them waiting under the mercy of the sun during programs, a situation that has not been seen for the Clergies and other denomination.

This observation has attributed to the decaying of cultural and traditional practices and has been extended some moral fabrics of the Ghanaian society.

Our society has now reached a crescendo where the youth sees the use of uncouth languages and culture of indecency as the norm and order of the day to address their grievances.

The days of honouring our elders and heroes are fading away with a speeding of destruction due to the decaying of our cultural heritage which has served as a guide to our society for generations?

I'm so disappoint that Ghanaians are losing some important and inevitable portions of their traditional and cultural values.

Today's theme; TRADITION, OUR HERITAGE, Must be seen as a plethora of retooling, enriching and changing moment for our cultural values.

It was about time we harness our rich traditions and culture to correct societal and Social vices that have bedeviled our country.

High teenage pregnancy rates in most of our societies are as a result of lack of parental guidance, moral and Cultural values which is worrisome in the build up to a rebound society.

