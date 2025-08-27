ModernGhana logo
Performance Marketing vs. Brand Marketing: The Ghanaian Brand’s Guide to Sustainable Growth

WED, 27 AUG 2025

For any ambitious Ghanaian brand, whether you’re a fintech startup like Nsano, Kowri, Korba, Hubtel, etc., in Accra, a fashion house in Kumasi, or a growing agribusiness in Tamale, understanding the balance between performance marketing and brand marketing is crucial for long-term success. These two strategies may seem similar, but each plays a unique and vital role in building a business that lasts.

Let me break it down with a relatable analogy for easy understanding of what performance marketing and brand marketing are.

What Is Performance Marketing?
Performance marketing is a results-driven approach where you pay only when a specific action like a sale, website click, or app download happens. It’s all about accountability and fast returns, making it very attractive to Ghanaian SMEs and startups looking to scale quickly.

What are the key characteristics?

  • Measurable: Every cedi spent is accounted for (Accountability-ROI)

  • Short-term Focus: Designed for immediate results, like increasing sign-ups for your app this week.

  • Paid marketing channels use platforms that offer detailed tracking capabilities.

  • Targets Ready Buyers: Perfect for audiences who already know what they want.

Popular Performance Marketing Channels in Ghana:

  • Google Ads (for local searches, e.g., “best Ghanaian shea butter”)

  • Facebook and Instagram Ads (for promos, events, or product launches)

  • WhatsApp marketing involves sharing promo codes and deals.

  • Establish affiliate partnerships with Ghanaian bloggers or influencers.

  • Implement SMS and email campaigns to promote local offers.

Example:
A Ghanaian online fashion store runs a Facebook ad campaign targeting Accra residents with a “Buy One, Obtain One Free” offer for Independence Day. They track how many sales the ad generates, measuring direct impact and ROI. ROI is calculated as ROI = (Net Profit / Total Cost of Investment) × 100.

What Is Brand Marketing?
Brand marketing is about building a strong, trusted reputation over time. It’s why Ghanaians think of FanMilk for a cool treat or Melcom for variety. It’s less about instant sales and more about becoming a household name so that when Ghanaians need your product, yours is the first brand they remember (top-of-mind awareness).

Key Characteristics:


  • Long-term Focus: You can see results over months and years.

  • Emotional Connection: Builds loyalty and trust within the community.

  • Difficult to Measure Directly: Relies on brand awareness surveys, comments, mentions (tags), social buzz, and gradual growth in market share.

  • Broad Outreach: Targets a wide audience to build recognition.

  • Content-driven: Uses organic social media, community engagement, and PR.

Brand Marketing Channels in Ghana:

  • TV and radio adverts during popular shows (think Peace FM, Citi TV)

  • Sponsorship of local events (e.g., Chale Wote Street Art Festival)

  • Community initiatives and CSR activities (e.g., providing clean water or supporting schools)

  • Influencer partnerships that tell your brand’s story

  • Organic social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter showcase your company culture and values.

Example:
Kasapreko, a leading Ghanaian beverage brand, sponsors major festivals and runs uplifting TV ads about Ghanaian heritage. Their focus isn’t just to sell a bottle today but to be the brand Ghanaians think of for every celebration.

Now, consider the Cocoa Tree Analogy: Growing Your Brand in Ghana.

Think of your business like a cocoa tree, a symbol of Ghana’s agricultural legacy.

  • Brand marketing is like planting the cocoa seeds, nurturing them, applying fertilizer, weeding, and caring for the tree through rains and dry spells. You can’t see the results immediately, but you’re setting the roots for a healthy, fruitful tree in the years to come.

  • Performance marketing is like harvesting ripe cocoa pods. You take a specific action at the right time and immediately see the results: bags of cocoa ready for market.

Brand marketing builds the roots and strength of your business for the future. Performance marketing drives measurable results today.

Why Ghanaian Brands Need Both
Some Ghanaian businesses invest only in performance marketing, chasing quick sales but struggling to build loyalty. Others focus only on brand, hoping trust alone will convert customers. The strongest brands blend both.

1. Brand Marketing Makes Performance More Effective

When Ghanaians have seen your brand on TV, heard about you from a friend, spotted your logo at a local event, or seen your billboard around Circle or Kasoa, they’re more likely to trust and respond to your ads. This lowers your cost per click and makes every cedi spent more effective.

2. Performance Marketing Fuels Brand Growth

The data from your campaigns tells you what Ghanaians like, which promotions work, and who your customers are. This information shapes your brand messaging and ensures your investments reach the right people.

The Funnel in a Ghanaian Context:

  • Brand marketing fills the top of the funnel, raising awareness, interest, and positive associations.

  • Performance marketing converts this interest into action, turning prospects into loyal customers.

Neglect one, and you’ll either struggle for sales or lack a loyal audience to convert.

How can a Ghanaian brand effectively blend both strategies?

Blending Strategies: A Modern Ghanaian Example

  • A fintech company launches a heartfelt TV campaign about how mobile money empowers Ghanaian entrepreneurs (brand marketing).

  • At the same time, they run targeted Facebook Ads in Kumasi, offering a GHS 10 bonus for new sign-ups (performance marketing).

  • They use sign-up data to learn that market women in Tamale are their fastest-growing users and then create more brand stories focused on this audience.

Don’t choose between building a strong brand and driving immediate results. Use performance marketing to fuel your growth today, and invest in brand marketing to ensure your name is known, trusted, and loved in Ghana for years to come. Grow Your Ghanaian Brand for Today and Tomorrow. Combine both strategies, and watch your business thrive season after season, harvest after harvest.

Samuel Kwabena Ansong
Samuel Kwabena Ansong, © 2025

Samuel Kwabena Ansong is a multifaceted digital marketing professional with expertise in social media management, graphic design, photography, videography, and digital advertising. Currently pursuing an MPhil in Digital Marketing at Ghana Communication Technology University.

He continuously learns new skills and engages in mentoring programs to hone his talents. He has professional experience working for companies like Media General (TV3), where he oversaw Connect FM's social media presence in Takoradi. He has also worked as a social media manager and, as a result of his diligence, was elevated to the head of the marketing department for TIAST Group West Africa. As their digital marketer, he has also worked for Stellar Logistics and The Tax Guys-UK.

He presently works as Marketing Manager for the HR Certification Centre. He also worked as Digital Marketing and Communications Officer at Prudential Life Insurance Ghana. He also worked as the digital marketing manager with GLICO Holdings, which includes GLICO Life, GLICO General, GLICO Healthcare, GLICO Pensions, GLICO Capital, and GLICO Properties.

Samuel is a Takoradi Technical University alumnus. He works as a freelance event photographer, and his most recent event capture as a volunteer was for @ux/uigh and @DexGhana.

He enjoys playing music. He received the Ipreach Tertiary Awards' 2019 Music Director of the Year award, and as a result of his accomplishments, the Assemblies of God recommended him for the position of Western Regional Music Director until his job took him to Accra.

He is currently the keyboardist and music director for the church of Pentecost - Nungua Bethel Worship Center. Samuel loves to have a YouTube channel that provides lovers of gospel music lovers with lyrical content.
Check it out here: https://www.youtube.com/@lyrics_gh

Samuel has the following beliefs: Teamwork is essential since nothing can be accomplished alone. He has faith in his group and strives to uplift everyone around him. Being a leader, he enjoys inspiring others to step beyond their comfort zones.

Below are his social media platforms;
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kwabena_smiles/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ansongsammy/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ansongsammyjnr
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf1hcMbpyxBKno56_jHYm9A
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/samuel-ansong-625b14162/

