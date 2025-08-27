ModernGhana logo
Agona East MP pledges financial support for widows, widowers

By Benedict Kweku Nkrumah || Contributor
Social News Hon. Queenster Maame Pokua Sawyer
WED, 27 AUG 2025
Hon. Queenster Maame Pokua Sawyer

The Member of Parliament for Agona East, Hon. Queenster Maame Pokua Sawyer, has pledged to provide financial empowerment for widows and widowers in her constituency to enable them to care for their children.

Speaking at a special get-together she organised for over 2,000 widows and widowers drawn from communities across the constituency at Agona Namanwura on Sunday, Hon. Sawyer shared her personal experience of widowhood and assured participants of her continuous support.

“I used to sympathize with you as widows and widowers, but now, since the death of my husband, I really feel your plight of being a widow or widower,” she said. “It is not easy to be in such a situation, but with God on our side, we will surely smile after the storm. As I always do, Maame Pokua Sawyer will always be there for you and will support you financially. I have arranged a loan facility to cushion you financially without going out cup in hand.”

She encouraged the group to remain hopeful despite their challenges, stressing the importance of unity and faith. “In every situation, let us thank God for where we find ourselves. It is the Lord's doing, and we cannot complain. What is left is for us to put pieces together and move forward with hopes and aspirations, knowing that our God is alive,” she noted.

The MP distributed bags of rice and cash to the widows and widowers, assuring them that the soon-to-be-disbursed soft loan scheme would come with flexible repayment terms to make repayment easy.

“This loan is not going to be a cut-throat one; the repayment schedule will be very flexible for everyone to pay with ease,” she assured.

The Agona East District Chief Executive, Hon. Samuel Oscar Mensah, praised the MP for her commitment to both human and infrastructural development in the constituency. He highlighted her consistent engagement with diverse groups including teachers, artisans, persons with disabilities, and students.

“Our workaholic Member of Parliament has been meeting formidable groups, and the benefits to such groups have been highly appreciable. It has never been a nine-day wonder,” he said.

The event was attended by the Presiding Member of the Agona East District Assembly, Hon. William Takyi; the Central Regional Director of NADMO, Mr. Kwesi Dawood; the Agona East District Director of NADMO, Mr. Seth A. Williams; and some regional and constituency executives of the NDC.

