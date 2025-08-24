Are health services sensitive to needs of young persons in all their diversities?

How many healthcare facilities have sign language or braille interpretation, ramps or other acutely needed support for people with different forms of disabilities? Even health awareness and disease prevention campaigns are seldom in sign language, braille or visual communication medium, says Nishant Kumar, Coordinator of Y-PEER Nepal and Member, Working Group on Disabilities and 2030 Agenda.

“I mostly work with young people with hearing disabilities or deafness. They are having disproportionately more barriers in accessing health services – and challenges get compounded with lack of sign language interpreters as well as disability-unfriendly physical infrastructure poses additional blockages and challenges for persons with disabilities,” said Nishant.

Education on sexual and reproductive health and rights for young people with hearing disabilities is extremely limited but Nishant’s organisation uses peer-to-peer education approach. “That way we are trying to make them empowered, learn about their bodily autonomy, their rights, among others. Disparities in services between urban and rural areas also affect young people in Nepal. Rural youth still struggle to access basic health services like safe abortion, HIV prevention and mental health support, which are limited and stigmatised,” he said.

Young people with disabilities more at risk of child marriage, gender-based violence

Young people, especially girls and women with disabilities or other gender diverse peoples or indigenous peoples, are more challenged by child marriages and gender-based violence, said Nishant. He was speaking in SHE & Rights (Sexual Health with Equity & Rights) session organised together by Global Center for Health Diplomacy and Inclusion (CeHDI), Y+ Global (Global network of young people living with HIV), Y-PEER Asia Pacific, Asia Indigenous Youth Platform (AIYP), Youth Lead Voices, International Conference on Family Planning (ICFP) 2025, Family Planning News Network (FPNN), International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), Asian-Pacific Resource and Research Centre for Women (ARROW), Women’s Global Network for Reproductive Rights (WGNRR), Asia Pacific Media Alliance for Health and Development (APCAT Media) and CNS.

Mainstream disability justice in gender equality and health responses

“Reporting systems for gender-based violence are often inaccessible and unresponsive in some sub-regions of Nepal. Persons with disabilities still face enormous barriers when it comes to accessing even the most basic health services. So, in Nepal we have developed inclusive peer-education programmes where sessions in Nepalese sign language using tools like body mapping, visual storytelling and role plays help a lot. Basically, these sessions do not just inform them but also, they empower them and will give them the full potential and rights to share their knowledge through their community and society,” said Nishant.

Mental health sharing circles

“We have also established mental health sharing circles, where young people express emotions through art, science and stories and we have also created accessible resources (including manuals) on sexual and reproductive health and rights in sign languages. We are trying to make health facilities accessible to all. This means that sign language interpreters - braille and visual sign languages - and staff being trained in disability sensitive care,” said Nishant.

“We need more investment in mental health services that are trauma informed and youth inclusive and make sure those services reach rural and disabled youth and not just the urban privileged area. Disability must be mainstreamed into all gender equality policies - not as a side note but as a core principle. We need services like hotlines, shelters, legal aid which must be provided with sign language interpretation and visual support too,” stressed Nishant.

Indigenous peoples: are they equitably engaged?

“We see increased representations of indigenous youth and women in youth council, federation and local government structures, partly due to constitutional quotas and capacity building programmes with indigenous young women. There is a growing emphasis on combating gender-based violence. Increasing education and economic empowerment programmes have also helped bridge the gender gap,” said Supriya Rai, Executive Council Member of the Asia Indigenous Youth Platform (AIYP), and Vice President, Youth Federation of Indigenous Nationalities of Nepal.

“Indigenous youth organisations are actively educating communities on gender-based violence, early marriage and consent and combining legal literacy with cultural sustainability. At the regional level, youth leaders, feminist movements, and indigenous youth leaders across Asia are challenging gender norms, advocating for land rights, bodily autonomy and inter-generational equality, and policy shifts toward intersectionality,” said Supriya.

“Regional institutions are slowly integrating intersectional approaches recognising that indigenous youth face unique gender challenges. Stronger gender-inclusive youth networks, indigenous girls and LGBTQIA+ youth are becoming more visible in regional dialogues especially under the platforms like Asia Indigenous Youth Platform (AIYP) and other youth forums,” she said.

Breaking taboos around menstrual health

“Menstrual health improvements is a priority area. Youth-led campaigns have broken taboos around menstrual hygiene, promoting dignity kits and safe school environments for girls and others in indigenous regions or areas,” said Supriya of AIYP.

“Traditional healing is being recognised as complimentary health knowledge. Mental health is gaining visibility in indigenous youth dialogues, initiating conversation on trauma identity crisis and emotional wellbeing and mental health awareness. Community-based health outreach has expanded in indigenous communities, but culturally appropriate approaches are lacking," she said.

"Digital health tools, increasing use of tele-medicines and health apps in rural areas is bridging the gap for indigenous and remote youth population. Regional dialogues are growing around integrating indigenous knowledge systems into public health for example health medicine and healing practices,” said Supriya.

Stigma blocks healthcare access for some youth in Bhutan

"Healthcare is free in Bhutan. But in rural areas of Bhutan, despite healthcare being free, yet there is stigmatisation in many instances. To fill such gaps, Bhutan Youth Development Fund is working. We need to support the teenagers and adolescents especially their mental health needs," said Sonam Phuntsho Wangmo, Part of Y-PEER Asia Pacific network from Bhutan.

Institutionalise peer-led mental healthcare for young people with HIV

"I belong to a small Indian village. I got connected with National Coalition of People living with HIV in India (NCPI Plus) when I was just 20 years old. I joined as an outreach worker, and held multiple positions like a counsellor, programme coordinator, state officer and eventually rose over 10 years period to shoulder the responsibility as General Secretary of NCPI Plus," said Pooja Mishra, who also leads Youth Lead Voices in India.

"This journey is of self-empowerment and strengthening my innermost resolve and resilience – a transformation made possible through the consistent peer-led support and encouragement of my family. This could be made possible because of strong network of people living with HIV, youth network mentorship, and peer-led system. It is not a one-time-process to make this transition happen to empower young women or the youth community. We must institutionalise peer-led mental health clinic including structured peer-led counselling and mental health support services within community-led centres to address the psychological impact and living with HIV among the youth," she said.

Every child be born free of HIV

"Nigeria and other countries in sub-Saharan Africa need to do much more to ensure that every child born to HIV positive parent(s) is born free of the virus. We also need to ensure that every child or young person living with HIV knows their status, receiving lifesaving antiretroviral therapy and remains virally suppressed – and all young people have access to full range of HIV prevention options," said Faith Ebere Onuh, Y+ Global (Nigeria), and Gender Equality Fund Ambassador (GEF).

Address youth in all their diversities, not just within gender binary

"There are certain youths left out of conversations. How will we address issues of youth in all their diversities if we only concentrate on the youth within the binary sector?" asks Monalisa Akintole, Forum Coordinator, Uganda National Trans Forum (UNTF) and part of Y+ Global (Uganda).

"We must ensure that youth in all their diversities are included. We can no longer be a ‘token’ within a system. Our policies that we bring on board should be respected. We are tired of systems and governments that kill youth who do not bend to the gender binary. We need to be respected as a whole. We all matter," rightly said Monalisa.

Female genital mutilation or cutting is declining but rate of decline is not enough

"Female genital mutilation or cutting has declined in Kenya - in 2003 it was 38% but in 2024 it dropped to 15% - but this is still very high rate," rightly said Maryann Wambugu, Chair, The PACT, Board member of Y+ Kenya and Network of TB Champions in Kenya.

She called for investing in proven community-led models of health service delivery. "Community-led interventions have proven that with time we are seeing a decrease in new HIV infections. We are seeing increase in uptake of services by young people, such as HIV services, or other sexual and reproductive health services. But unfortunately, that is not something that is getting funded. There must be no gap in developing important policies and its implementation. We the young people are not just the face of HIV epidemic but also the force that can end it. When you invest in our health, you empower our choices and trust our leadership."

Are governments walking the talk on comprehensive sexuality education?

"In most of the countries in the Global South, it is a reality that comprehensive sexuality education is not available in schools and there are certain regions where we cannot even call it comprehensive sexuality education because at times it is reduced to one biology class in school. We need to talk about comprehensive sexuality education right from school, in order to ensure that the individuals who are growing up to be adults, know what exactly is consent, what are their bodily rights, autonomy, choice and they can take informed decisions on their sexual and reproductive health journey," said Debanjana Choudhuri, Executive Director, Women’s Global Network for Reproductive Rights (WGNRR).

Magdalena Nadya, Youth Networker at International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) for East and South-East Asia and Oceania region too underlined the importance of comprehensive sexuality education. "Young people are not only the recipients of comprehensive sexuality education, but they are also co-designing and co-facilitating it whether it is in classroom or in social media platforms, utilising digital learning and campaigns which are making SRHR education more relatable and accessible."

"We also need to ensure optimal youth representation in decision-making processes at all levels. So, young people are shaping the policies that affect them through youth advisory boards and leadership roles in IPPF member associations. They are collaborating with governments and NGOs to ensure youth voices are not just heard but also acted on," added Magdalena.

"In the last decade there has been a considerable change in how young people are being addressed in the SRHR system, but it is still miles away from where they are mainstreamed. Young people and youth still face a lot of discrimination when it comes to accessing dignified and non-judgmental care especially around contraception and safe abortion," said Debanjana Choudhuri of WGNRR.

"Safe abortion services are so critical to sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) justice for all. But what we have noticed is that when a young person goes in order to get the service, they are stigmatised. There is a high amount of taboo and stigma that is rallied around in order to create a very unsafe and a very vulnerable situation for young people," added Debanjana.

Next month all world leaders would convene for 80th United Nations General Assembly and SDG Moment. Would youth voices inform their decision making is to be seen.

Shobha Shukla – CNS (Citizen News Service)

(Shobha Shukla is a feminist, health and development justice advocate, and an award-winning founding Managing Editor and Executive Director of CNS (Citizen News Service). She was also the Lead Discussant for SDG-3 at United Nations inter-governmental High Level Political Forum (HLPF 2025). She is a former senior Physics faculty of prestigious Loreto Convent College; current President of Asia Pacific Regional Media Alliance for Health and Development (APCAT Media); Chairperson of Global AMR Media Alliance (GAMA received AMR One Health Emerging Leaders and Outstanding Talents Award 2024); and coordinator of SHE & Rights (Sexual Health with Equity & Rights). Follow her on Twitter/X @shobha1shukla or read her writings here www.bit.ly/ShobhaShukla)