Tano South Municipal Assembly holds general assembly meeting

The First General Ordinary Meeting of the Second Session of the Tano South Municipal Assembly has been held in Bechem, the Municipal Capital.

The meeting, which took place at the Tano South Municipal Assembly's Conference Hall, saw in attendance dignitaries including Hon. Charles Aseidu, MP Tano South, Hon. Emmanuel Kwame Frimpong, MCE Tano South, Hon. Isaac Kusi Amponsah, Presiding Member for Tano South Municipal Assembly, Mr. Augustine Peprah, Municipal Coordinating Director, Nananom, the Security Agencies, Assembly Members and Heads of Departments.

The Presiding Member, Hon. Isaac Kusi Amponsah, in his welcome address expressed gratitude to stakeholders for their support, which has led to notable achievements including the reconstitution of 5 statutory sub-committees, successful revenue mobilization efforts, and improved sanitation management in communities.

He announced that the inauguration of seven Zonal Councils, scheduled to take place from 12th to 15th August 2025 and express the importance of active participation from Hon. Assembly Members and stakeholders. He also called for the election of members to the Public Relation and Compliant Committee (PRCC), highlighting the committee's vital role in promoting the Assembly's development.

Hon. Amponsah urged members to support a motion for the procurement of motorbikes, citing the challenges faced by Hon. Assembly Members in discharging their duties. He also announced the payment of allowances to Hon. Assembly Members and appealing for their cooperation to ensure smooth payment. He further emphasized the need for cooperation to fulfil the Assembly's statutory mandate, including holding the required three Ordinary General Assembly Meetings within the year pursuant to section 18(1) of the Local Government Act, 2016.

The Presiding Member, Hon. Isaac Kusi Amponsah giving his welcome address

Addressing the House, the Municipal Chief Executive for Tano South Municipality, Hon. Emmanuel Kwame Frimpong, express gratitude to the President for appointing him and to the Assembly members for confirming his nomination and acknowledged the numerous challenges facing the Assembly and called for maximum support from members to address these issues and improve the living conditions of the people.

Touching on Security, Hon. Frimpong, said, the security is the foundation for peace, development, and prosperity in the municipality. He noted that the security situation has improved due to intensive police patrols and cooperation from inhabitants. However, potential security concerns include inadequate street lighting, youth unemployment and drug abuse, illegal mining activities (galamsey), traditional boundary disputes, and disagreements between farmers and cattle herdsmen. The Municipal Security Council and Assembly management are closely monitoring these issues to maintain peace and ensure citizens' safety, and they will continue to work diligently to prevent any disturbances.

The MCE for Tano South, Hon. Emmanuel Kwame Frimpong addressing the house

Speaking on finance, Hon. Frimprong reported that the Assembly generated Four hundred and seventy-six thousand, three hundred and ninety Cedis, sixty-two pesewas (¢476,390.62) of Internally Generated Funds (IGF) for the first two quarters of the year, representing 33.64% of the total revenue projection of One million, four hundred and sixteen thousand nine Cedis,thirty-four pesewas(¢1,416,009.34). The Assembly's temporal or casual staff compensation currently stands at forty-nine thousand, nine hundred and eighty-nine Cedis, forty-three pesewas. (GHC 49,989.43) out of a budgeted amount of One hundred and five thousand six hundred and fifty-six Cedis(GHC 105,656.00).

He said, the Assembly, received a sum of Two million, three hundred sixteen thousand, four hundred and thirteen cedis, seventeen pesewas Cedis (¢2,316,413.17) as its share of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) for the first quarter of 2025, with a net figure of two million, sixty-one thousand, nine hundred fifty-six cedis, eight pesewas (GHC 2,061,956.08) after deductions. Other funds received include one hundred and eighty-nine thousand, one hundred and ten Cedis, seven pesewas. ¢189,110.07 from the MP's Common Fund, One Hundred and Twenty-Eight Thousand, Three Cedis, Sixteen Pesewas (GHC 128,003.16) from DACF-RFG, Eleven Thousand, Five Hundred and Eighty-Two Cedis, Seven Pesewas (GHC 11,582.07) from PWDs.

Focusing on education, Hon. Frimpong said, despite financial challenges, the Assembly prioritizes education and stated that the Assembly assisted the Municipal Education Directorate in organizing a mock exam for 1,839 candidates for the 2024/25 BECE, while the Member of Parliament, Hon. Charles Asiedu, provided one (1) mathematical set for each candidate and transportation.

He explained that the Municipality has budgeted to construct classrooms and supply furniture, 413 hexagonal tables for KG schools, 1,958 dual desks for primary schools, and 2,730 mono desks for JHS, as well as tables and chairs for teachers.

With regards to the health sector, Hon. Frimpong highlighted the need for quality healthcare services and announced plans to increase the CHPS compounds by constructing two additional CHPS compounds with nurse's quarters at Kofintankrom and Bechem Junction from the 2025 DACF allocation.

On water and sanitation, Hon. Frimpong mention that the assembly is working to tackle water and sanitation challenges and has budgeted to drill and mechanize 19Boreholes with overhead tanks and 6 Boreholes with hand pumps. The Assembly has also budgeted to rehabilitate twenty 20 faulty boreholes across the municipality.

Hon. Frimpong said the Department of Agriculture is supporting farmers with extension services and input support. The department has received and distributed 6,300 bags of fertilizers to 3,597 farmers across the Municipality, and 10,000 oil palm seedlings have been distributed to 143 farmers to boost agriculture.

He announced that the government has introduced the 24-hour economy policy and called on Assembly members to support the identification of a site for the construction of a 24-hour economy market and explained that the Assembly is committed to completing legacy projects, including the construction of classroom blocks, teachers' quarters, and market infrastructure, at a cost of Three Million, Five Hundred and Ninety-Four Thousand and Fifty Cedis(¢3,594,050.00). The Assembly also aims to settle debts of Eight Hundred and Thirty-Four Thousand, Three Cedis, Eighty-Four Pesewas (GHC 834,003.84) for projects completed but not fully paid.

“Hon. Assembly Members, the President has released One Hundred and Forty-Eight Thousand, Two Hundred Cedis (¢148,200.00) for the payment of Assembly members' allowances for April and May 2025, with each member receiving One Thousand, Three Hundred Cedis (¢1,300.00) per month”

Hon. Frimpong, concluded by emphasizing his commitment to inclusive governance and participatory service delivery, calling on Assembly members to work together to prioritize development, ensure transparency, and deepen citizen participation.

The Member of Parliament for Tano South Hon. Charles Asiedu, in his address extended his sincere gratitude to the assembly members for dedicating time to deliberate on key issues affecting the municipality. Briefing the meeting on Parliament's second sitting and developmental policies his administration intends to implement, Hon. Asiedu revealed that Tano South will benefit from four out of the thirteen bills passed by Parliament. He announced that Tano South has been selected among the 166 communities set to benefit from the Road Maintenance Trust Bill, which allocates 10 kilometres of road construction to these areas.

Hon. Asiedu highlighted key initiatives, including the construction of new CHIPS compounds and completion of abandoned projects in communities like Brosankoro Old Town, Bremen, Subreso, and OwinNkwanta, as well as the completion St. Joseph Collage of Education (JOSCO) laboratory facility. He also noted plans to introduce an annual award scheme to boost health worker morale in Tano South municipality.

The Member of Parliament for Tano South Hon. Charles Asiedu speaking to Hon. Assembly Members

He said there is ongoing plans to complete the construction of the Derma SHS boarding facility and announced the plans to construct a 2-unit kindergarten block at Raponho, Pumunase, and Yawhorhoie using his share of the MP's GETF und. He further revealed the introduction of an annual award scheme to motivate teachers and re-introduce the Reading and Spelling Bee Award, as well as the Charles Asiedu Excellence Awards, which recognizes and rewards outstanding students from Class 1 to Class 6.“Additionally, scholarships will be awarded to students who excel in their BECE exams” and said, establishment of a nursing training college in the municipality is in the pipeline, adding that this would significantly boost healthcare education.

Hon. Asiedu disclosed that collaborative efforts with the GET Fund Secretariat are ongoing to complete stalled projects in the municipality. These projects includes stalled projects initiated between 2010 and 2016 at St. Joseph College of Education, an administration block at Samuel Otu, a 12-unit classroom block and a 2-unit girls' dormitory at Bechem Presbyterian Secondary School.

He said a proposal has been made for the construction of two police stations along the Bechem-Akomadan stretch to beef up security and announced the deployment of 31 police assistants and 7 fire service assistant personnel to Tano South recruited under the Youth in Employment Agency.

Hon. Asiedu revealed that his administration has successfully lobbied for a regional MASCLOC office to be established in the Ahafo region and a National Youth Employment Authority office in the Municipality. He said lobbying has begun for the establishment of an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) office in the municipality. He announced that both a Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) office and a driving school have been established in the municipality to serve the people of Tano South and its environs.

Hon. Asiedu concluded his address with a remarkable pledge to allocate his monthly salary and utilize his MP's health insurance funds to support the projects he wishes to undertake for the benefit of his constituents. He thanked the government, traditional authorities, and the good people of Tano South for their support and trust in him, and pledged to continue working tirelessly for the development of the constituency.