20 Ghanaians rescued from human traffickers In Nigeria

  Fri, 22 Aug 2025
Twenty Ghanaian nationals — ten men and ten women — have been freed from suspected human traffickers in Nigeria’s Akwa Ibom State after a joint rescue operation by the Ghana Police Service, INTERPOL, and the Nigerian Police.

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command, in a statement issued in Uyo on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, and reported by Punch newspaper, confirmed the dramatic rescue.

According to the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Timfon John, the victims were found trapped inside a heavily fortified compound in Obio Etoi village, Uyo Local Government Area.

The operation, launched on Monday, August 18, 2025, was based on credible intelligence provided by the Ghana Police Service. At about 4:17 p.m., armed operatives stormed the building and secured the release of all 20 victims, who had been held against their will.

“On August 18, 2025, operatives of the Command successfully rescued 20 Ghanaians trafficked to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State,” DSP John confirmed.

“The victims were rescued after a collaborative operation with the Ghana Police Service and INTERPOL,” she added.

Authorities said the freed Ghanaians appeared dazed and disoriented during the operation, raising suspicions that they may have been drugged or hypnotised by their captors.

“The victims presently appear disoriented and have been unable to provide useful information,” DSP John disclosed.

A full-scale investigation has since been launched to dismantle the trafficking ring, with police assuring that further details will be shared as the probe progresses.

