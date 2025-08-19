ModernGhana logo
Minority Health Caucus condemns unlawful conduct of Ralph St. Williams at Ridge Hospital

By John Antwi-Boasiako II Contributor
The Minority Health Caucus in Parliament has strongly condemned what it describes as the “unlawful and disruptive conduct” of Mr. Ralph St. Williams at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital) on Monday, August 18, 2025.

A video that has since gone viral on social media shows Mr. St. Williams storming the hospital premises with a group of men, shouting aggressively while filming health professionals, patients, and visitors without their consent.

The incident, according to the Caucus, caused undue disruption to the hospital environment and violated the privacy and dignity of both patients and staff.

In a statement signed by Dr. Nana Ayew Afriye, Ranking Member of the Minority Health Caucus, the group described the conduct as “unlawful, reckless, and deeply inconsiderate of the ethical standards governing healthcare institutions.”

“Hospitals are places of care, healing, and confidentiality; they are not theatres for political theatrics or disruptive conduct,” the statement stressed.

The Minority Health Caucus further noted with concern that Mr. St. Williams had only recently been involved in a public altercation with a Minority Member of Parliament, which required police intervention.

His latest actions, they argue, reflect “a worrying pattern of behaviour that ought to attract national censure rather than tacit endorsement.”

The statement also raised questions about Mr. St. Williams’ interactions with the Minister of Health, suggesting that the government, through its silence and gestures of accommodation, may be emboldening individuals aligned with or sympathetic to the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) to engage in intimidation and disorderly conduct.

“Such selective tolerance erodes public trust in our democratic institutions and further undermines the morale of frontline professionals who already labour under strenuous conditions,” the Minority Health Caucus cautioned.

On behalf of the Caucus, Dr. Ayew Afriye extended an apology to the management, staff, patients, and visitors of Ridge Hospital for the disruption, while reaffirming Parliament’s respect and appreciation for Ghana’s health workers.

The Caucus has since called on the Ghana Police Service to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and take the necessary legal action to deter similar occurrences. It also urged the Minister of Health to collaborate with Parliament’s Select Committee on Health to set up an inquiry into the matter.

“The sanctity of our health facilities must be preserved at all times and under no circumstances should political opportunism or governmental negligence be allowed to compromise the peace and safety of these vital institutions,” the statement concluded.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

