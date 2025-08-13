Time Don Reach Make We Respect TVET People

For workshop, classroom, and skill studios all over Ghana, plenty young boys and girls dey hustle learn correct handiwork wey go move Ghana forward. Dem dey learn light work, plumbing, carpentry, welding, sewing, building, computer skills, everything wey go make life better. But chale, plenty people still dey see dem like “dem no get sense.”

For Ghana, e don tey wey people dey reason say if you no pass book, na TVET you go fall inside. Dem dey take am like last bus stop for people wey no sabi anything. This kain thinking dey everywhere, for house, for teachers’ staff room, even for church. E be old sickness from colonial time wey we never cure. Colonial time, school be only for train people wey go sit for office, type letter, speak fine English. Anybody wey dey use hand work, dem tag am “low class.” From that time come reach now, success mean you go wear tie, sit office, and speak grammar. Anybody wey carry toolbox, hammer, or sewing machine, dem dey see am like dropout.

But this kain thinking no dey help Ghana again. The Ghana wey we dey now need people wey fit build road, repair machine, wire house, fix internet, and install solar. This no be only book matter, e need brain plus hand together. But still, if pikin go study electrical or building, some parents go hide am, but if e go do science, dem go boast everywhere.

The yawa be say, this thinking don make plenty youth dey rush degree wey no get work, while companies dey cry say dem no get skilled people. We get book people without work, and we get work without skilled people. This one no dey make sense kraa. Government don try small. Dem don put money and plans into technical schools. Schools like Wovenu SHTS and Weta SHTS now dey offer better technical training, with new classrooms and curriculum wey match job market. But government hand no reach everywhere, the main wahala be the way we dey think.

We need media, teachers, and leaders to start hype TVET. Make dem show welders, plumbers, AC fixers, fashion designers, software builders, make people know say these be brain people too. Put dem for TV, radio, newspaper, social media, clap for dem same way we dey clap for doctors and lawyers.

For Ketu North here, technical students no be “fail people.” Dem dey solve real problems every day. Dem brain dey active, dem fit create solution sharp sharp. Parents too, make we stop force every pikin go do science or business. If your pikin get passion for handiwork, encourage am. No be everybody go be banker. Some people dey born to build house, repair engine, sew dress, or set solar. All of dem matter for Ghana’s future. We for also make sure say technical schools get correct tools, teachers get proper training, and say after diploma, person fit climb go do HND or degree. The road no suppose block because person choose TVET. Plus, make we celebrate TVET stars. Make we do awards, competitions, scholarships, even billboard for best welder, best plumber, best dressmaker, same way we dey do for Best WASSCE student.

Ghana no go grow on top grammar alone. Na skilled hand plus sharp brain go build road, fix light, and keep factory alive. TVET no be for people wey no get brain, e be for thinkers, doers, and people wey get vision. That old talk say TVET be for last-class people don expire. E no get place for modern Ghana, e no get place for Ketu North, e no get place anywhere wey we wan grow. Time don reach make we hail the thinkers and the doers together. Na dem go carry Ghana go front.