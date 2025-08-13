ModernGhana logo
Commendations to the Management of Accra Psychiatric Hospital: A Short Open Letter to the Director of Administration

Mr Victus Kpesese , Director of Administration for Accra Psychiatric Hospital, commendations to you, your Medical Director (Dr. Kwadwo Marfo Obeng) and the entire Management team of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, a mental health facility established in 1906.

You have remarkably improved the outlook of the frontage of the 119-year-old Accra Psychiatric Hospital. By this significant feat, you have personified the trite assertion that “Leadership is cause and everything else is effect” or said differently by John Maxwell, “Everything rises and falls on leadership”. You and the Management team of the Accra team of the Hospital have equally demonstrated that you are not plastic objects on whom the environment should work its will; Rather, you are geomorphologic agents occupying areas of the earth, not passively but as active factors in change.

Victus, increasingly and collectively, you and your team have proved by performance that mental healthcare delivery can be done devoid of stigmatization and you make it look attractive.

Victus, I admire your tenacity in this regard and I have a significant margin of confidence in you, your Medical Director and other members of the Management team.

Your impressive performance is worthy of commendation with this very short piece. May you people continue to work in unison for the betterment of mental healthcare delivery in Ghana. Mental Health, It could be you and it could be me. Ayekoo. ~Asante sana~

Philip Afeti Korto is a seasoned Public Administrator and a prolific writer. He is a professional and astute Health Service Administrator who has been practising for over a decade. He has worked as a Health Service Administrator in the Ghana Health Service for 15 years, where he managed Administrati. More Philip Afeti Korto is a seasoned Public Administrator. He is a professional and astute Hospital Administrator who has been practicing for over a decade. He has worked as a Hospital Administrator in the Ghana Health Service for 17years, where he managed Administration and Support Services at five different hospitals such as Ridge Hospital, Dangme East District, La General, Achimota Hospitals and Weija-Gbawe Municipal Hospital. His strengths are in management, public policy implementation and writing media articles. He has about 400 media publications and few academic publications to his credit with two of his book chapters listed on Amazon Books.
In 2020, he published a chapter entitled, “Managing Policies and Procedures in Healthcare Management” in book, “Health Service Marketing Management in Africa”. The book is listed on Amazon Books. Mr. Korto’s chapter is cited as “Korto, P.A. (2020). Managing Policies and Procedures in Healthcare Management. In Hinson, E.R., Osei-Frimpong, K., Adeola, O. & Aziato, L. Health Service Marketing Management in Africa (1 ed., pp. 225-242). New York: Taylor & Francis Group, LLC".

He is a prolific writer and a Columnist at www.modernghana.com, myjoyonline.com and www.ghanaweb.com as well as a regular publisher on healthcare matters in the Daily Graphic. He is not only a prolific writer but also an all-round writer who writes on different areas especially happenings in society and applying Biblical stories to real life situations. A significant number of his articles have led to solutions for some societal problems.


Philip Afeti Korto holds BSc. Administration (Health Service Administration option) from University of Ghana Business School (UGBS). He also holds a Master of Public Administration from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA). He occasionally gives practical lectures at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) upon invitation.

He is an outstanding member of the Association of Health Service Administrators, Ghana (AHSAG). He has published numerous practical articles in the Health Service Manager, the official journal of AHSAG. In November 2019, AHSAG awarded Mr. Korto in recognition of his incessant and significant contributions to the cause and course of the Association.

He takes delight in training up and coming Public Administrators especially trainee Health Service Administrators and students pursuing Health Service Administration. Mr. Korto has trained about 80 Houseman Health Service Administrators.

With the foregoing rich experience, he joined the Board of Directors of the Mepe Area Rural Bank PLC in January 2024 as a non-executive Director and he serves as a member of the Board’s operational committee responsible for Administration and Operations. On the Board, he has been very instrumental in decision-making and implementation.
