Commendations to the Management of Accra Psychiatric Hospital: A Short Open Letter to the Director of Administration

Mr Victus Kpesese , Director of Administration for Accra Psychiatric Hospital, commendations to you, your Medical Director (Dr. Kwadwo Marfo Obeng) and the entire Management team of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, a mental health facility established in 1906.

You have remarkably improved the outlook of the frontage of the 119-year-old Accra Psychiatric Hospital. By this significant feat, you have personified the trite assertion that “Leadership is cause and everything else is effect” or said differently by John Maxwell, “Everything rises and falls on leadership”. You and the Management team of the Accra team of the Hospital have equally demonstrated that you are not plastic objects on whom the environment should work its will; Rather, you are geomorphologic agents occupying areas of the earth, not passively but as active factors in change.

Victus, increasingly and collectively, you and your team have proved by performance that mental healthcare delivery can be done devoid of stigmatization and you make it look attractive.

Victus, I admire your tenacity in this regard and I have a significant margin of confidence in you, your Medical Director and other members of the Management team.

Your impressive performance is worthy of commendation with this very short piece. May you people continue to work in unison for the betterment of mental healthcare delivery in Ghana. Mental Health, It could be you and it could be me. Ayekoo. ~Asante sana~

Philip Afeti Korto

Hospital Administrator

