Ghana’s Education Crossroads: Why the First Three Years Could Decide the Nation’s Future

Ghana’s education system has been celebrated in recent decades for expanding access to schooling. Free basic education, new classrooms, improved enrolment rates, and ongoing curriculum reforms have given many children opportunities their parents never had. But behind these gains is a crisis quietly threatening the very foundation of the system — one that could undermine the country’s economic growth, social stability, and long-term human capital.

That crisis is simple but devastating: a large proportion of children complete lower primary school unable to read fluently or perform basic arithmetic. The data is sobering. Studies by the Ghana Education Service and independent education think tanks reveal that in some districts, more than half of Primary 3 pupils cannot read with understanding in English or their local language. In mathematics, many struggle with basic operations such as addition, subtraction, and multiplication.

The consequences are far-reaching. A child who cannot read by age nine is less likely to succeed in school, more likely to fall into poverty, and less equipped to participate fully in society. Without numeracy skills, they struggle with problem-solving in everyday life, from managing household finances to understanding technical concepts. This early learning gap widens over time, leading to poor performance in BECE and WASSCE, high dropout rates, and a workforce that struggles to meet the demands of a modern economy.

A Bold Solution: The Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Mastery Policy

There is a growing consensus among education experts that Ghana needs to focus on the basics. The proposed Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Mastery Policy (FLNMP) is a direct response to this challenge. Its aim is simple but transformative:

Every child in Ghana should be able to read with understanding and perform basic mathematics by the end of Primary 3.

This is not just an education target. It is a development priority with economic, social, and political implications.

Why Early Mastery Matters

The early years of education, particularly Primary 1 to Primary 3 — are when children learn the skills that will determine their academic trajectory. If they fail to master reading and basic mathematics during this time, catching up becomes far harder in later years. Teachers in the upper primary often face classrooms where pupils cannot follow the lesson because they missed these core skills earlier.

Globally, countries that have invested in early-grade learning have seen remarkable results. In Kenya, targeted literacy and numeracy reforms have lifted national exam performance. Vietnam, despite limited resources, ranks near the top in international assessments because it prioritised strong foundations in the early years. Rwanda has made similar gains by embedding structured reading and maths instruction in lower primary. For Ghana, the stakes are just as high. A skilled and adaptable workforce begins with confident readers and problem-solvers in early primary school.

Key Components of the Policy

The FLNMP rests on six interlinked strategies designed to ensure no child is left behind:

1. National Early Grade Assessment (NEGA)

Annual nationwide literacy and numeracy tests for all Primary 1–3 pupils.

Results used to identify pupils needing additional support and to track school and district performance.

Data published to encourage transparency and accountability.

2. No Child Left Behind Clause

Pupils falling below the national benchmark receive immediate remedial classes.

Special holiday “catch-up camps” for intensive learning support.

Movement to the next grade only after achieving minimum mastery levels.

3. Teacher Specialisation and Training

Lower primary teachers designated as “Foundational Skills Specialists.”

Comprehensive training in phonics, comprehension strategies, number sense, and problem-solving.

Ongoing in-service coaching supported by district education offices.

4. Provision of Targeted Resources

Leveled reading books, mathematics manipulatives, and structured lesson guides in every lower primary classroom.

Early reading materials developed in both English and local languages to strengthen comprehension.

Low-cost digital tools for blended learning where infrastructure allows.

5. Parental and Community Engagement

A national “Read and Count at Home” campaign to encourage daily practice outside school.

Quarterly school workshops for parents on supporting children’s learning.

Mobilisation of community volunteers as reading coaches.

6. Accountability and Incentives

Recognition for schools and teachers achieving high mastery rates.

Targeted support for low-performing schools.

Linking certain funding allocations to measurable improvements in foundational skills.

Implementation Roadmap

The policy could be rolled out in three phases over five years:

Phase 1 (Year 1–2):

Establish national baselines through NEGA; train teachers; provide teaching and learning materials to all lower primary classrooms.

Phase 2 (Year 3):

Achieve 70% national proficiency in literacy and numeracy for Primary 3 pupils; expand remedial programs to all districts; publish district-level performance reports.

Phase 3 (Year 4–5):

Achieve over 90% proficiency; embed the policy into national education laws; ensure annual monitoring and continuous teacher training.

The Expected Impact

If implemented effectively, the FLNMP could transform Ghana’s education outcomes:

Improved Academic Performance: Stronger BECE and WASSCE results within a decade.

Lower Dropout Rates: Children who master early skills are more likely to stay in school.

Economic Benefits: A more literate, numerate, and employable workforce.

Reduced Inequality: Rural and disadvantaged communities benefit most from focused early support.

Why Policymakers Should Support It

The benefits are both immediate and long-term. Within a single government term, NEGA results would provide visible evidence of improvement. Over the long run, the policy would strengthen Ghana’s global competitiveness, reduce inequality, and increase productivity.

Politically, it is also a legacy-maker. Leaders who champion this reform would be credited with addressing the root of Ghana’s education challenges, not just the symptoms.

The Cost of Inaction

Every year, Ghana delays such a policy that thousands of children advance through school without the tools they need to succeed. The result is wasted potential, wasted resources, and a workforce unprepared for the future.

The Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Mastery Policy is practical, affordable, and achievable. Most importantly, it is a policy that works. Fix the foundation, and the rest of the system will stand strong. Fail to fix it, and no amount of infrastructure, technology, or curriculum reform will deliver the outcomes Ghana needs.

The first three years of school are too important to leave to chance. They are the years that decide the future — not just of each child, but of the nation itself.