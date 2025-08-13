New Caledonia independence leaders reject Bougival accord, call for new deal

The Kanak Socialist National Liberation Front (FLNKS), New Caledonia's main pro-independence coalition, has confirmed it will not back the controversial Bougival agreement signed last month between the French state and non-independence leaders.

At a press conference in Nouméa on Wednesday, Dominique Fochi, secretary-general of the Caledonian Union and a senior figure within the FLNKS, said the movement's extraordinary congress had voted on Saturday for an outright rejection.

“The FLNKS formally rejects the Bougival draft agreement because it is incompatible with the foundations and achievements of our struggle,” Mr Fochi declared.

Signed on 12 July under the guidance of Overseas Minister Manuel Valls, the Bougival text sets out plans for a “State of New Caledonia” with its own nationality and the option of transferring sovereign powers such as currency, justice, and policing.

However, the absence of a fresh independence referendum – a core demand for many Kanak activists – has proved a deal-breaker.

“This is a blanket rejection,” said Marie-Pierre Goyetche of the Labour Party, also on the FLNKS political bureau. “We will not take part in the drafting committee proposed by the Minister for Overseas Territories.”

Ms Goyetche called on supporters to resist any attempt by Paris to push the deal through. “We are launching a peaceful appeal to our supporters to say stop to the State if it intends to force this through.”

Tensions over the issue are still fresh. In May 2024, protests against electoral changes and independence delays spiralled into violence, leaving 14 dead and causing damage worth several billion euros.

Overseas minister Valls plans visit

Undeterred, Manuel Valls announced on Sunday that he would travel to New Caledonia during the week of 18 August in an effort to rescue what he has described as “a historic compromise, the result of months of work … with all delegations, including the FLNKS”.

In a video link from prison in Mulhouse, where he has been held for nearly a year, FLNKS president Christian Tein accused President Emmanuel Macron of forcing through a flawed deal.

“No lessons have been learned from what the country has endured,” he said. “You can't build a country like this, pushing us into a corner. It's humiliating for the Kanak people.”

Although released from prison in June, Tein remains barred from returning to New Caledonia while under investigation over last year's unrest. He denies any role in inciting violence.

A new path to sovereignty

The FLNKS is now calling for an alternative roadmap – a “Kanaky agreement” to be signed on 24 September 2025, leading to full sovereignty for New Caledonia before the French presidential election in 2027.

Any such talks, Mr Fochi insisted, should be held under Mr Tein's supervision.

Despite rejecting Bougival, the FLNKS says it will still meet Mr Valls during his trip. Sylvain Pabouty of Dynamik Unitaire Sud stressed the need for provincial elections – postponed since May 2024 – to go ahead in November 2025.

“We want elections to determine the true legitimacy of all political forces,” Mr Pabouty said. “We remain open to dialogue with those legitimised by the ballot box.”

Key provincial vote in limbo

Provincial assemblies wield most of New Caledonia's political power, making their composition crucial. But the Bougival agreement proposes delaying the vote yet again – this time to mid-2026 – a move fiercely opposed by the FLNKS.

The July accord has the backing of the entire non-independence bloc, as well as the “Eveil Océanien” (Oceanian Awakening) party, which takes a neutral stance on the independence question.

It is also supported by two moderate pro-independence parties – Palika and the Progressive Union of Melanesia – which quit the FLNKS in August 2024.