Maurya Education extends UCMAS and STEM Robo Programs to inspire more students

This year’s UCMAS National Competition came with a fresh twist as Maurya Education Limited, the force behind Ghana’s leading brain development and STEM education initiatives, expanded the event from two days to three, turning it into a bigger celebration of learning, creativity, and friendship.

For Managing Director Mr. Girish Gurbani, the change was more than just a scheduling tweak it was about creating more moments for growth.

“This year’s event has been especially exciting,” Mr. Gurbani said with a smile. “By adding an extra day, we have given children more time to interact with peers from different parts of Ghana, participate in competitions, enjoy entertainment, and socialize. It’s been a truly wonderful experience for them.”

Maurya Education currently runs two flagship programs that are reshaping how young Ghanaians learn. UCMAS, a world-famous brain development program from Malaysia, uses mental arithmetic to sharpen focus, memory, and problem-solving skills.

STEM Robo, on the other hand, comes from India and brings robotics, coding, and artificial intelligence directly into classrooms through fully equipped STEM labs.

“For school owners, we offer to set up these labs for free,” Mr. Gurbani explained. “No need to source expensive robotic equipment or worry about curriculum alignment. We handle everything from lab setup to expert training all mapped to the Ghana Education Curriculum.”

These programs are part of a bigger vision: to give Ghanaian children the skills they need to thrive in the 21st century. For Mr. Gurbani, this means making sure that future leaders are fluent not just in theory, but in technology, creativity, and critical thinking.

“We are addressing the skills gap with world-class programs that are both effective and affordable,” he noted. “Parents are seeing the benefits, and our growth each year is proof that what we’re doing is working.”

Maurya Education’s journey in Ghana spans 18 years, touching the lives of hundreds of thousands of students. Its reputation has been built on quality, accessibility, and a belief that no child should be left behind in the race toward a technology-driven future.

While the programs are currently more common in private schools, the company is working to change that. Mr. Gurbani revealed that they have already engaged with the Ministry of Education to bring STEM labs to public schools.

“We’ve already submitted introductory proposals for our STEM Labs to the Ministry,” he shared. “Over the years, we have received strong support from successive education ministers, and we hope to meet with the current Minister soon to explore wider implementation across public schools.”

He also reflected on the valuable partnerships formed with education leaders such as Dr. Enyo Tetteh and Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, praising the consistent encouragement from every administration since 2007.

“These are international programs, but we have made them very affordable so that no child in Ghana is left behind,” he said. “Whether it’s UCMAS or STEM Robo, our focus is on equipping the next generation with the tools they need to succeed in a fast-changing world.”