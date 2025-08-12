ModernGhana logo
Helicopter crash: São Tomé and Príncipe President lands in Accra to commiserate with Ghanaians

  Tue, 12 Aug 2025
TUE, 12 AUG 2025

President of São Tomé and Príncipe Carlos Vila Nova has extended his deepest condolences to President John Dramani Mahama and the people of Ghana following the tragic military helicopter crash that claimed eight lives on August 6, 2025.

President Nova who arrived in Accra on Monday, August 11, 2025 paid a solemn visit to the Ceremonial Garden of the Presidency, where he laid flowers in honor of the victims, and signed a book of condolences.

The gesture is a show of solidarity and support from the international community during this difficult time for Ghana.

The nation has observed a period of mourning, with President Mahama calling on Ghanaians to transform their grief into renewed determination to build the nation.

GNA
Pictures: FHCB

