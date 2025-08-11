‘Mahama Cries’ - Ghana’s Black Wednesday

Psalm 147:3; God Heals the Brokenhearted and Binds Up Their Wounds. "Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un" (Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed, to Him we will return).

A nation mourns and the president cries. Families, both nuclear and extended, related and unrelated, are devasted and brokenhearted. The tears shed by our president and many others cannot be mourning as usual. Ghanaians indeed need a reset of our minds, especially, and the entire system.

Barely a week after a devasting road accident which resulted in the loss of many children and young adults of the Obogu Saviour Church, (Ashanti Region), on July 28th, 2005, Wednesday August 6th, 2025, has become one more ‘Black Wednesday’ for Ghana resulting in the loss of some cabinet ministers and other government officials. An unfortunate reminder of another day in the country’s history, Wednesday May 9th, 2001, when a stampede caused the deaths of many spectators at a football stadium in Accra.

Service to God and Country

Service! ‘To God, Country and Mankind.’

Condolences to the families of Evans Bafo, Agnes Nyantakyiwaa, Edward Asante, Regina Owusu Adusei, Ellen Pokua, Kwaku Agyapong, Jennifer Appiah, Eric Baah, Jessila Adutwumwaa, Philipa Owusu Ohenewaa, Evans Osei, Edmond Opoku, Mary Atibila, Afriyie Baah and those whose names are yet unknown.

Condolences to Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Ibrahim Murtala Muhamed, Muniru Mohammed Limuna, Samuel Sarpong, Samuel Aboagye, Peter Bafemi Anala, Twum Ampadu and Ernest Addo Mensah

In general, all lives were lost in the line of duty. The country’s defense minister, environment minister, and other government officials just like the ‘Obogu children’ died in service to God and their country. While the government officials passed away in the direct line of government duty, the children and young adults who perished were part of the church’s youth ministry returning from mission camp.

President Mahama’s ‘Reset’

The unfortunate and painful loss of comrades some of whom are extremely dear to the president may rather serve as an indelible mark and reminder that Resetting the nation is indeed the Calling of his 2nd Term. Resetting, which includes among other things, Dualizing our major roads, and General Discipline which is virtually lost in the entire country.

Too many lives are being lost to negligence. ‘Fare Thee Well’ to the Departed Souls.

GYE NYAME!