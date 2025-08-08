Finance Ministry invites public input for 2026-2029 budget statement 

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has extended an invitation to the public for submissions of input towards the preparation of the 2026-2029 Budget Statement and Economic Policy.

In a statement dated August 8, the ministry expressed appreciation to business associations, professional bodies, financial institutions, civil society groups, faith-based organisations, and the general public for their past contributions to national budgets.

It said the call is part of efforts to boost citizen participation in the budget process and implement inclusive policies that respond to the needs of Ghanaians.

“The Ministry has begun the process of developing the 2026–2029 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to be presented to Parliament by 15th November 2025,” the statement noted.

The public is encouraged to submit inputs electronically via [email protected] by close of business on Friday, August 29, 2025.

Meanwhile, per the calendar released by the Ministry of Finance in February, the 2026-2029 budget statement is expected to be delivered to Parliament in November.