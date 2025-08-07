ModernGhana logo
‘We’ve notified MultiChoice of our intention to suspend DStv service in Ghana’ — NCA

THU, 07 AUG 2025

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has officially notified MultiChoice Ghana, operators of DStv, of its intention to suspend the company’s authorization in Ghana.

This development follows a recent standoff between the Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation and the pay-TV service provider over subscription fees.

The Ministry had directed MultiChoice to reduce its charges by 30% in response to the recent appreciation of the cedi.

A seven-day ultimatum was issued by the sector minister, Samuel Nartey George, which expired on Thursday, August 7. MultiChoice, however, described the proposal as untenable.

In a statement issued after the expiration of the ultimatum, the NCA said MultiChoice now has 30 days to respond to the notice and provide a detailed breakdown of its pricing model.

“The National Communications Authority (NCA) has served MultiChoice Ghana Limited with a notice of its intention to suspend the company’s Subscription Management Service for a Satellite Television Broadcasting (Pay TV Direct-to-Home Bouquet) Authorization pursuant to Section 13 of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775).

“This regulatory action is subsequent upon the company’s pricing model which is deemed inimical to the public interest. By this notice, MultiChoice Ghana has thirty (30) days within which the company may present its views, or provide remedial action, and submit a written statement of its objections to the suspension of the authorization,” the statement said.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

