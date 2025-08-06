Reimagining or Recolonizing? Why BET’s 'Hiatus' Is a Red Flag for Black America

BET has officially suspended both the BET Hip-Hop Awards and the Soul Train Awards unitl further notice. According to various sources and a statement by BET CEO Scott Mills, these decisions are part of a larger plan to "reimagine" the brand for today’s cultural climate. But for many, this isn’t innovation—it’s erasure. These award shows have long been critical platforms for celebrating Black music, artistry, and cultural achievement, especially in a media landscape where the Grammys, Oscars, and American Music Awards have historically marginalized, overlooked, or co-opted Black excellence. I guess the musical background-themed songs on every other commercial, it seems, are from Black Americans, which is too much?

The BET was launched partially in response to this systemic exclusion. Founded in 1980 by Robert L. Johnson, BET once stood as a revolutionary platform—Black-owned, Black-led, and unapologetically Black-focused. By 2001, Johnson sold the network to Viacom for $3 billion. It was when Johnson sold it, BET was no longer Black-owned. It is now a subsidiary of Paramount Global, which also owns CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, Pluto TV, Showtime, and more. The network's majority voting control is held by National Amusements Inc., the Redstone family’s holding company, led by Shari Redstone. The shift in ownership reflects more than a business decision—it signals the transformation of a cultural institution into a corporate asset subject to the same systemic marginalization it was created to combat.

This 'hiatus' isn’t happening in a vacuum. It occurs alongside growing public concern over other suppressed narratives—like the unreleased “client list” from the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, which many believe includes high-profile corporate and political figures. The timing feels suspicious, especially as federal investigations, media control, and wealth concentration continue to disproportionately protect elite white men. The BET hiatus is part of a broader pattern: the rollback of Black visibility, ownership, and institutional power during a time when Black and Brown communities are on the verge of becoming the majority in America, when baby boomers turn 95 to 100.

While award shows may seem superficial to some, they represent far more than glitz and ratings. They are cultural barometers—measuring not just popularity, but power, identity, and access. The suspension of these shows is not simply a creative decision. It reflects a larger sociopolitical trend that is happening alongside right-wing legislative rollbacks, cultural sanitization, and economic suppression in states driven by a Project 2025-like agenda.

As the nation wrestles with voter suppression laws, rollbacks on DEI programs, and the privatization of public education, the disappearance of spaces like BET’s award shows fits the same disturbing pattern. These actions feel less like 'reimagining' and more like recolonizing—a return to centralized control of Black culture by non-Black gatekeepers.

We must ask three urgent questions:

Why now? Why remove two iconic award shows amid heightened Black creativity and social relevance? Who benefits? Who profits when Black platforms are silenced under the guise of “modernization”? What are we doing? While some in our community debate Beyoncé concerts or argue LeBron vs. MJ, are we missing the systematic canceling of Black institutions?

To distract Black America with entertainment while eroding the very platforms that honor our achievements is a classic sleight of hand. Essence Magazine has highlighted this ongoing shift in ownership and representation, noting how Black creatives are often “celebrated but not supported” by the institutions profiting from their labor. The Hollywood Reporter recently published industry concerns about BET's programming direction and what the shutdown of its flagship events may signal for future investments in Black-centered storytelling.

This is about more than award shows. It’s about what happens when we fail to protect Black institutions. If we don’t resist these erasures now, we risk handing over decades of cultural labor and self-determination in exchange for corporate branding that no longer reflects us.

We are at a cultural crossroads. One path leads to passivity, distraction, and historical amnesia. The other demands clarity, vigilance, and a remix of Black Wall Street values: ownership, innovation, and unapologetic self-representation.

BET was once ours. If we let it disappear without protest, we send a message: Black excellence can be bought, repackaged, and paused—without accountability. The soul of Black culture deserves more than a hiatus. It deserves protection, ownership, and truth.

