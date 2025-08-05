Kennedy Agyapong enters 2026 NPP presidential race, picks nomination forms

Outspoken politician and former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has officially declared his intention to contest the 2026 New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries—marking his political comeback with a decisive first step.

The confirmation came on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, through a post on Facebook by his campaign spokesperson, Kwasi Kwarteng.

“Official Update: Mr Ken Ohene Agyapong has officially picked nomination forms to contest in the 2026 NPP flagbearership race,” the statement announced.

Agyapong’s decision reignites his long-held ambition to lead the NPP into the 2028 general elections. It also signals his continued relevance in the party’s internal politics following his high-profile run in the 2024 flagbearer contest, where he positioned himself as a candidate of discipline, patriotism, and economic transformation.

These core messages, which won him a loyal support base in the last race, are expected to remain at the heart of his 2026 campaign.

Renowned for his fiery rhetoric and unfiltered commentary, Kennedy Agyapong has built a political brand that fuses grassroots energy with a strong message of national development and economic self-reliance. While his approach has earned him both admirers and detractors, his influence within the NPP remains undeniable.

With nomination forms officially picked, his campaign machinery is expected to kick into full gear in the coming weeks. Sources close to his team indicate that strategic consultations are already underway in key party strongholds as he moves to consolidate support among delegates and stakeholders.

The 2026 NPP presidential primaries are shaping up to be fiercely contested, with several high-profile figures expected to join the race. However, Agyapong’s early entry into the race is widely seen as a calculated move—one that reflects both readiness and a determination to run a robust, well-organised, and well-funded campaign.

The flagbearer chosen in 2026 will carry the party’s banner into the 2028 general elections—a contest considered pivotal to the NPP’s political future as it seeks to reclaim dominance after years of alternating power with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC). Kennedy Agyapong’s return to the fray sets the tone for what is expected to be an intense and high-stakes primary battle.