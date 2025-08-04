ModernGhana logo
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is NPP’s worst MP in history; the grassroots don't know him — Owusu Bempah

MON, 04 AUG 2025

A Deputy National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Owusu Bempah, has taken a swipe at former Suame MP, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, describing him as the worst legislator in the party’s history.

The former Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs has recently come under attack from the camp of NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, over comments he made about “fancy talkers”.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, a key figure in Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s flagbearer campaign, had advised NPP delegates not to be swayed by rhetoric.

Although he later clarified on JoyNews’ PM Express on July 21 that his remarks were not targeted at Mr. Agyapong, the latter’s camp has taken issue with his statement.

Reacting on Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, Mr. Owusu Bempah, a known supporter of Kennedy Agyapong, alleged that the former MP is attacking Mr. Agyapong because he has been promised the running mate slot.

“If it is because of the promise we’re hearing, that they want to give him a running mate position, and that’s why he is attacking Kennedy Agyapong, then it will fall flat on his face. He has no popularity at the grassroots level of the party,” he said.

“After 2016, we nearly lost the seat. It took the NDC and Alban Bagbin to come and campaign for him. He’s the worst MP in our history. What has he done for his constituency?” he asked.

Owusu Bempah added, “If Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is even passing, nobody in the NPP would recognise him.”

