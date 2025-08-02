Ketu South express gratitude to President Mahama for ultramodern market project

The people of Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region have expressed gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama for the plan to construct a US$30 million ultramodern market project in Aflao, which would be funded through a grant from the Chinese government.

The development was a fulfillment of President Mahama’s campaign promise made prior to 2024 general election which was outlined and captured in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) manifesto.

Madam Dzifa Abla Gomashie, the Ketu South Constituency Member of Parliament (MP), in a short message during site inspection ceremony held at Aflao, said that the Modern Market Project when constructed would transform the area into a commercial hub, boost cross-border trade, support ECOWAS integration, and align with the African Continental Free Trade Area’s broader goals.

“This project has a target to provide modern infrastructure for trade, create opportunities for traders and improve the overall business environment for all,” she stated.

She explained that the project was expected to have many benefits for the communities which include improved infrastructure market for business transaction which would provide a well-designed and efficient space for traders to enhance the overall shopping experience.

The project was also expected to boost economic activity in the area, create direct and indirect jobs and opportunities to local businesses as well as improve the overall quality of life for residents and provide a modern and safe environment for trading.

“The project demonstrate the strong partnership between Ghana and China, with the Chinese government providing a USD 30 million grant to support the development of the market.”

She said the Aflao Modern Market Project was a testament to President Mahama’s commitment to developing the Volta Region and promoting economic growth of Ketu South while the project aligned with the NDC’s development agenda, which is expected to have a significant impact on residents and the local economy.

Mr. Tong Defa, the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, in his speech, expressed satisfaction about the ultramodern market project site at Aflao that would serve as significant development for the Ketu South municipality and the Volta Region.

He said the project demonstrated the strong partnership between Ghana and China, which showcased the commitment of President Mahama to promoting and reshaping economic development to improve the lives of citizens for better living conditions.

He urged all to support and collaborate with the authorities for a smooth and successful project, benefiting both businesses and ordinary Ghanaians.

Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, who also witnessed the ceremony, commended the Chinese government for the kind gesture that would improve quality of life for all beneficiaries.

The Paramount Chief of the Aflao Traditional Area, Togbui Adzongaga Amenya Fiti V, also confirmed that 159 acres of land have been allocated for the project and commended the Chinese government and President Mahama for the initiative which would have the potential to boost economic activities and improve livelihoods in Ketu South and beyond.

Some residents GNA engaged expressed excitement over the project, which is expected to commence soon with significant impact on the local economy.

